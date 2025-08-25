  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Arizona HC Kenny Dillingham shares two-word message after Lance Leipold's Kansas victory over Fresno State

Arizona HC Kenny Dillingham shares two-word message after Lance Leipold's Kansas victory over Fresno State

By Maliha
Modified Aug 25, 2025 14:04 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham will start the 2025 season on Saturday against Northern Arizona. While ASU enters the year as co-favorites with Texas Tech to win the Big 12, Dillingham is staying grounded and finding inspiration from other coaches, including Kansas coach Lance Leipold.

Ad

Leipold and Kansas began their season with a 31-7 win at home against Fresno State on Saturday. The new stadium along with the energy around the team made an impression on top recruits.

“I remember going to a KU game two years ago at the old stadium, and the difference in the program since then is huge," four-star safety James JJ Dunnigan Jr. said (via On3).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The new stadium is incredible, but what really stands out is how much the vibe of the players and the overall atmosphere has completely changed. Coach Leipold has done a great job and I’m excited for the future.”

Dillingham also praised Leipold’s work with the tweet:

"Program builder!"
Ad

Meanwhile, Leipold was pleased with how his squad stayed focused throughout the game.

“You could tell they came down this morning, and when we do some walkthroughs and meetings, they’re very locked in,” Leipold said (via On3).

Kenny Dillingham shares his take on ASU's next step

Arizona State’s impressive 11-3 record in 2024 pushed the program into the Big 12 championship game. It set a new standard of success for the Sun Devils, but Kenny Dillingham is keeping his approach grounded.

Ad

In fact, Dillingham stressed during ESPN’s pregame coverage that winning ultimately comes down to the players, not the coaches.

"Let's not kid ourselves, players win - not coaches," Dillingham said on ESPN's pregame coverage on Saturday. "So talent, right? You have to be able to look out there and say 'okay, we're talented enough to win.' So, we have that.
Ad
"Then, the second thing is the team coming together and being bigger than the individuals - and that's the adversity piece, and we try to create some adversity throughout camp at some point to try to see if people are going to be broken apart or come together."

For his part, Dillingham made sure to give tough lessons to players in off-season, this year’s camp pushed the Sun Devils harder than ever Dillingham noted that nearly every transfer admitted it was far more demanding than what they experienced at their previous schools.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications