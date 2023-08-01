Following the Colorado Buffaloes' decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12, all eyes are on the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils. College football media personality Jim Williams reported that the Wildcats may have already made a decision, however, there could be a holdup with the Sun Devils, tweeting:

"According to many media outlets, @uarizona will most likely add to the @Big12Conference within the next two weeks. Meanwhile, sources at @ASU will take their time - they are concerned that with a campus in LA they will lose enrolment. They might join but don't expect ASU to move as quickly as AU. Utah will likely monitor ASU process."

"According to many media outlets, @uarizona will most likely add to the @Big12Conference within the next two weeks. Meanwhile, sources at @ASU will take their time - they are concerned that with a campus in LA they will lose enrolment. They might join but don't expect ASU to move as quickly as AU. Utah will likely monitor ASU process."

Fans reacted to the news via Twitter.

@davidfloyd1980 suggested that the Wildcats look out for themselves:

"Arizona needs to look out for Arizona, because CAL, Stanford. Washington, Oregon will not."

@BoilerCat54 pointed out that the two schools in Los Angeles are leaving the Pac-12:

"Has anybody told the @ASU admin that there are no LA schools in the Pac12 any more by any chance?"

@IceDevilCA also questioned the relevance:

"Some host & guests on @SXMCollege said today that UofA will announce B12 tomorrow. Haven't seen any written reports yet though. Regarding ASU, what does being in the Pac-8 have to do with that LA campus? I'm an ASU fan living in So Cal and didn't even know that campus existed."

@_CaseyLane suggested that patience could hurt the Sun Devils, and Utah Utes:

"If ASU and Utah stay patient their spot could get taken by an Oregon or Washington even if it is only for 6 years for the Big 12."

@DrRichardTater questioned if the Big 12 is truly interested in the Sun Devils:

"With no disrespect meant, this assumes ASU is even on the B12’s menu? Based on virtually everything I’ve seen and heard, that seems as likely as Kliavkoff presenting a deal tomorrow that won’t cost him his job and possibly the conference."

Regarding ASU, what does being in the Pac-8 have to do with that LA campus? I'm an ASU fan living in So Cal and didn't even know that campus existed.

🇺🇸CivilWarGhost🇺🇸 @CivilWarGhost @JWMediaDC @uarizona @Big12Conference @ASU Not a prediction, but how ironic would it be if ASU slow-roll meant Big12 moved forward with AZ/UT/SDSU instead, gaining the southern cal market that caused ASU to hesitate in the first place. @Kris24Catch @SDSU_Alum2003

Dave Chauncey @DaveChauncey @JWMediaDC @uarizona @Big12Conference @ASU Beginning to feel like they may not have a real choice. If it looks like PAC is going to implode after AZ leaves, my money is on B1G stepping in for OR/WA with knowledge that ASU will also go B12. If Stanford and Cal care enough, they have A LOT of clout too to get a raft to B1G.

Eskimo Jit’s @EskimoJit @JWMediaDC @uarizona @Big12Conference @ASU ASU and Utah likely won’t even see invites

Bulliever @Dicention @JWMediaDC @uarizona @Big12Conference @ASU If Arizona leaves, then the PAC will have 6 AAU and 2 R1 schools left.

Add:

SDSU, CSU, SMU, Memphis (all four R1) Tulane and USF (Both AAU)



Creates a five team eastern division, maintains academic standards, gives PAC four time zones



Could add UConn & Navy/Gonzaga for 16.

How has conference realignment affected the Pac-12 and Big 12?

The Pac-12 is on the verge of collapse due to conference realignment. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans will join the Big Ten in 2024, while the Colorado Buffaloes will join the Big 12. Furthermore, the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies have been targeted by the former, while the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes are all reportedly in contact with the latter.

While the Big 12 will lose the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns next year, it has done a solid job replacing the two programs. In addition to the Buffaloes joining next year, the BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights have joined the conference ahead of the 2023 season.