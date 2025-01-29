Arizona State DB opens up on former Steelers coach Hines Ward helping with draft preparation

Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons is preparing to enter the 2025 NFL draft. Although he is not the most well-known player in the draft, he is still projected to be drafted. Pro Football Focus has him ranked as the 230th player in the draft. He has done a good job of showing his versatility, playing safety and cornerback throughout his career.

At Arizona State, the wide receiver coach is Hines Ward, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL from 1998 to 2011 and briefly served as an offensive intern coach for them in 2017.

At the East-West Shrine Bowl, Shamari Simmons spoke about how he went to Ward for advice for the NFL draft.

"He was just a great person to be around, just down to Earth," Simmons said (via Steelers Depot on Wednesday). "And just me being around him, I asked him a lot of questions, just like what it's like in the NFL. What I need to be prepared for, and he's just being straightforward, straight up and down with me. Really just helping me throughout this journey."

Simmons had a humble beginning to his college career, playing for Hutchinson Community College in 2019. He transferred to Austin Peay in 2021 and eventually to Arizona State in 2023.

Once he joined the Sun Devils, he immediately capitalized on the opportunity to build toward the NFL.

Arizona State's Shamari Simmons speaks about being grateful for his chance to play in the NFL

At the Shrine Bowl, Shamari Simmons spoke about being grateful for his invitation to the game and the opportunity to possibly play in the NFL.

"It was just a blessing," Simmons said. "I felt like God always had a plan for me, and that was just, I felt like I succeeded God's plan exactly the way he wanted me to."

Simmons had a great season with the Sun Devils which earned him an invitation to the Shrine Bowl. He helped them win the Big 12 championship and nearly upset the Texas Longhorns in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. This season, he registered 72 total tackles, including 39 solo efforts, four passes defended, four forced fumbles and one interception.

