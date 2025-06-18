Arizona State HC Kenny Dillingham reveals if Sam Leavitt deserves to be in the conversation for best QB in college football

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has given a bold take on his quarterback Jordan Leavitt.
Leavitt helped lead the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth. Entering 2025, Dillingham believes Leavitt is one of the best quarterbacks in college football and he says he wouldn't trade him for any quarterback.
"He's a competitor, he makes plays that we don't call the play for," Dillingham said on College GameDay Podcast (1:44). "I think anytime your quarterback makes you look good, alright, you got a chance. Not only can he make plays when we don't call a good call, when someone gets beat he extends plays. He can make the rhythm play, too.
"He can go and scramble, like the end of the Texas game. Then, he works like a champion; everybody sees him work like a champion, and he prepares a champion. He is 1000 percent one of the top quarterbacks and I wouldn't trade him for any quarterback in the country."
Leavitt went 216-for-350 for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions in his first year at ASU after transferring from Michigan State.
Entering 2025, Leavitt has the 12th-best odds of winning the Heisman at +3000. Meanwhile, ASU is tied with Kansas State for the best odds of winning the Big 12.
Sam Leavitt has lofty goals in 2025
After having a great 2024 season in his first year as a starting quarterback in college football, he has set lofty goals for himself in 2025.
Leavitt spoke to On3 and revealed two lofty goals for the 2025 college football season.
“I have the national championship and the 2025 Heisman as my goals,” Leavitt said, via On3. “But I don’t like to look at things from a big perspective all the time. Just day-to-day getting better... It’s how I viewed myself since day one, so it’s never been a question mark from my belief system. It’s just been, when is everybody else going to buy in and understand?
"So I got my shot this last year and put it on paper. It’s been what I believed in and said since Day One," Leavitt added. "Coach Dillingham can attest to this, I just have a weird belief in myself. People might say it’s cockiness or whatnot, but it’s just the confidence from the work that I put in. Why wouldn’t everybody feel like that? That’s when you’re going to play the best.”
Leavitt is oozing with confidence after helping ASU win the Big 12 and reach the CFP last season.
Leavitt and the Sun Devils open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Northern Arizona.
Arizona State Sun Devils Fan? Check out the latest Sun Devils depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.