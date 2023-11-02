Arizona State Sun Devils Schedule 2024: Full list of Big 12 opponents for 2024-2027 and rivalry outlook explored

The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the four teams that will join the Big 12 in 2024, along with the Arizona Wildcats, Colorado Buffaloes, and Utah Utes. The conference has been heavily impacted by realignment as the BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars, and UCF Knights all joined the Big 12 this season. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are set to depart for the SEC.

The Big 12 recently released their conference football schedule, from 2024 to 2027, for each of the 16 teams. Here's a look at who the Sun Devils will face in their first season in the conference below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Arizona State Sun Devils' Big 12 schedule

2024 conference schedule

The Arizona State Sun Devils will host the BYU Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks, UCF Knights, and Utah Utes in 2024. They will visit the Arizona Wildcats, Cincinnati Bearcats, Kansas State Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

2025 conference schedule

The following season, Arizona State will welcome the Arizona Wildcats, Houston Cougars, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and West Virginia Mountaineers to Mountain America Stadium. They will play the Baylor Bears, Colorado Buffaloes, Iowa State Cyclones, and Utah Utes on the road.

2026 conference schedule

The Sun Devils will host the Baylor Bears, Colorado Buffaloes, Kansas State Wildcats, and Oklahoma State Cowboys in 2026. They will visit the Arizona Wildcats, BYU Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and UCF Knights.

2027 conference schedule

Finally, the Arizona State Sun Devils' 2027 conference schedule will see them host the Arizona Wildcats, BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Iowa State Cyclones, and Utah Utes. They will visit the Colorado Buffaloes, Houston Cougars, TCU Horned Frogs, and West Virginia Mountaineers.

What did Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham say about the move to the Big 12?

Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham recently discussed the move to the Big 12, saying:

"It’s exciting. It’ll be a great challenge for our guys. New environments. I think that is one of the best parts. Everybody talks about the tradition of leaving the Pac-12 and there’s a part of you that’s sad, but there should be a big part of the fanbase that says, ‘Man, I get to watch teams at home that we have never got to see ever.

"I get to go on the road and travel to places that I’ve never traveled to in my entire life.’ So there’s the other side of it that says let’s create new traditions and new rivalries that we didn’t think could be created." [h/t AZ Central]