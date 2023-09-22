Arizona vs. Stanford Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

The Arizona Wildcats will visit the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday in the fourth game of the season for both teams.

The Wildcats (2-1) have beating the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and UTEP Miners with a loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs sandwiched in between.

Meanwhile, the Cardinal (1-2) won their season opener against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors before back-to-back losses to the USC Trojans and Sacramento State Hornets.

Arizona vs. Stanford game details

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Cardinal

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 23rd, 7 p.m. EST

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California

Arizona vs. Stanford betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Arizona Wildcats -9.5(-110) Over 59.5(-110) -375 Stanford Cardinal +9.5(-110) Under 59.5(-110) +290

Arizona vs. Stanford key stats

The Arizona Wildcats have averaged 31.0 points per game through their first three games, which ranks 61st out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 19th in passing offense and tied for 54th in rushing offense. The Wildcats have allowed 14.7 ppg, which ranks 28th. Their passing defense ranks 65th while their rushing defense ranks 24th.

Arizona is led by coach Jedd Fisch, who is in his third year. He has led the Wildcats to an 8-19 record. Fisch had served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at multiple stops, including working with QBs in the NFL.

The Stanford Cardinal have averaged 23.3 ppg through their first three games, which ranks 97th in the nation. They rank 97th in passing offense and 44th in rushing offense. The Cardinal have allowed 36.7 ppg, which ranks 123rd in the nation. Their passing defense ranks 126th while their rushing defense is 50th.

Stanford is led by first-year coach Troy Taylor, who coached the Sacramento State Hornets of the FCS for three seasons, leading them to a 30-8 record.

Arizona vs. Stanford betting prediction

The Stanford Cardinal have struggled in their first season under Troy Taylor, losing to a non-major program that he coached last season. Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats could very well be undefeated, if not for a close loss to a Southeastern Conference program. Look for Arizona to continue to play well as they win by at least 10 points.

Pick: Arizona Wildcats -9.5 (-110)