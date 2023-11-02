Arizona Wildcats Schedule 2024: Full list of Big 12 opponents for 2024-2027 and rivalry outlook explored

The Arizona Wildcats are one of the four teams that will join the Big 12 in 2024, along with the Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes. The conference has already been heavily impacted by realignment as the BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars and UCF Knights all joined the Big 12 this season.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are set to depart for the Southeastern Conference following the year.

The Big 12 recently released its conference football schedule for 2024 through 2027 for each of the 16 teams.

Take a look at whom the Wildcats will face in their first season in the conference.

Arizona Wildcats' Big 12 schedule

2024 conference schedule

The Arizona Wildcats will host the Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders and West Virginia Mountaineers in 2024. They will visit the BYU Cougars, TCU Horned Frogs, UCF Knights and Utah Utes.

2025 conference schedule

The following season, Arizona will welcome the Baylor Bears, BYU Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma State Cowboys to Arizona Stadium. They will play the Arizona State Sun Devils, Cincinnati Bearcats, Colorado Buffaloes, Houston Cougars and Iowa State Cyclones on the road.

2026 conference schedule

The Wildcats will host the Arizona State Sun Devils, Cincinnati Bearcats, Iowa State Cyclones, TCU Horned Frogs and Utah Utes in 2026. They will visit the BYU Cougars, Kansas State Wildcats, Texas Tech Red Raiders and West Virginia Mountaineers.

2027 conference schedule

Finally, the Arizona Wildcats' 2027 conference schedule will have them host the Colorado Buffaloes, Houston Cougars, Kansas State Wildcats and UCF Knights. They will visit the Arizona State Sun Devils, Baylor Bears, Kansas Jayhawks, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Utah Utes.

What did Arizona Wildcats coach Jeff Fisch say about the move to the Big 12?

Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch discussed the move to the Big 12:

"Clearly we all love being in the Pac-12 and playing schools on the West Coast. As the schools on the West Coast were no longer in the Pac-12, it made things more difficult and challenging for all aspects of the game.

"When we found out about the changes that other programs were making and the decisions other programs were having, it was the only move at this point in time. There's a lot of positives behind it. We're talking about programs that have been where we all strive to be, which is the College Football Playoff." [h/t KVOA Tucson]