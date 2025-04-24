Arkansas demand $200,000 payback from Madden Iamaleava as the Joey Aguilar - Nico Iamaleava swap triggers the NIL war

The Arkansas Razorbacks are now looking to get their money back after Madden Imaleava, Nico Imaleava's younger brother, changed from Fayetteville for Los Angeles in a spring transfer to UCLA. The younger Imaleava enrolled at Arkansas in January of this year and transferred to UCLA on April 21st.

Ad

The Hogs, through their "Arkansas Edge" collective, are looking to get back Iamaleava's $200,000 buyout. Here's what the Razorbacks athletic director, Hunter Yuracheck said on Wednesday:

"I have spoken with the leadership team at Arkansas Edge and expressed my support in their pursuit to enforce their rights under any agreement violated by our student-athletes moving forward," Yurachek noted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We appreciate Edge's investment in our student-athletes and acknowledge the enforcement of these agreements is vital in our new world of college athletics."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We look forward to continued dialogue with all parties resolving these matters."

Madden Imaleava was a four-star recruit and the 20th-best quarterback in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports. His departure is an important setback for an SEC school that rarely gets to recruit high-profile players.

His transfer comes amidst Nico Iamaleava's transfer from the Volunteers to UCLA, which reportedly triggered Joey Aguilar's transfer to Tennessee as an essential swap.

Ad

It's uncertain if Arkansas will be able to enforce the buyout clause. It seems clauses were included in his contract that allow the collective to go after players who don't uphold their NIL deals, but the enforceability remains a matter of some discussion and could have to be decided by a judge. This would be a first in college sports.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hunter Yuracheck on Arkansas enforcing NIL buyouts

Following Imaleava's decision to leave the Arkansas Razorbacks, atheltic director Hunter Yuracheck released a statement which included the following stark warning for any player expecting to pool the wool over the Hogs eyes.

“If a student-athlete violates their NIL agreement, Arkansas EDGE will pursue enforcement of that contract,” Yurachek explained. “This is not a threat- it’s a standard of accountability that must exist for NIL to thrive long-term.”

This is an important strategy for Arkansas, else they risk not seeming like a serious player in their recruiting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More