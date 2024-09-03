Arkansas football tickets for Week 2: Where to buy, game details, location and more

The Arkansas Razorbacks face the 16th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys this weekend in a power conference showcase. The game will be held at Boone Pickens Stadium, the Cowboys' home, and will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.

There are still tickets available for this game, but how can fans buy them, and how much do they cost?

Where to buy Arkansas football tickets for the Oklahoma State game?

Fans can buy tickets to this SEC/Big-12 matchup through various online sites, including SeatGeek.

According to SeatGeek, the cheapest tickets available for the game cost $85. These tickets are located in section 219. Seating here will put fans in the stadium's upper tier behind an end zone.

Conversely, the game's most expensive tickets still available are in the stadium's Club 513 section. A ticket here costs $911. However, the most expensive seats in the bowl are located in section 5. A ticket there costs $605 and places fans near midfield.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State?

The game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Oklahoma State Cowboys airs on ABC and is also available on ESPN+.

There are various streaming options for those who don't have ESPN+ but want to watch the game. Two notable choices are FuboTV and SlingTV. These services carry ESPN+ for paid subscribers. However, FuboTV does offer a one-week free trial for new members.

How did the Arkansas Razorbacks fare in week one?

The Arkansas Razorbacks opened their season against the Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions. The Razorbacks entered this game as large favorites. Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green went 16-29, throwing for 229 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks cruised to a 70-0 victory.

How did the Oklahoma State Cowboys fare in week one?

The Cowboys had a stiffer test in the South Dakota Jackrabbits, an FCS powerhouse. However, this did not pose problems for Oklahoma State.

The pairing of QB Alan Bowman and wide receiver Ollie Gordon combined for two touchdowns. Bowman threw for 267 yards in a 44-20 Cowboys victory.

