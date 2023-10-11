Arkansas Football Week 7 injury report: Updates on Luke Hasz, Chris Paul Jr and more

The Arkansas Razorbacks are gearing up for a Week 7 SEC battle against the 11th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. The injury report is not as large as many teams are dealing with at this point of the regular season but there are still some impactful names that are dealing with some injuries.

Let's take a look at the Arkansas Razorbacks injury report and discuss some impactful players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Arkansas Football Injury Report Week 7

Arkansas currently has about five players who are banged up and dealing with some injuries ahead of Saturday's conference road matchup. Some names that are dealing with injuries are Chris Paul Jr and Luke Hasz. There are others but these are some of the more notable names and discuss some other players as well.

Luke Hasz's injury update

Tight end Luke Hasz was ready to make an impact on the season for the program but wound up on the Arkansas Football injury report. He suffered a shoulder injury on the opening drive of the first game and went down with a broken clavicle.

He is not going to be able to return this season and is a major blow to the Razorbacks' offense going forward.

Chris Paul Jr.'s injury update

Linebacker Chris Paul Jr. suffered a head injury last week against the Ole Miss Rebels and was in a lot of pain after tackling quarterback Jaxson Dart. After the game, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman discussed he did not believe the injury would be season-ending but could miss this upcoming game.

Paul Jr. was off to the side during the media portion of practice and that is not a good sign. He is likely going to be a game-time decision until Saturday afternoon but this is not the start to the week the Razorback faithful were hoping for.

Dwight McGlotheren's injury update

Cornerback Dwight McGlotheren was one of the players who were unable to play last week against the Ole Miss Rebels as he was still suffering from a concussion. However, there was a positive sign of things to come as during Monday's media availability portion of practice, McGlortheren was seen on the field and doing team drills.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did not go into detail throughout his media availability press conference on Monday after practice. This is the only quote that signified anything to the sense of an injury update.

“There’s a possibility of about five not being able to play, and then a possibility of two of those five being able to play,” Pittman said. “We’ve got to see through practice if they can get through workouts or no-contact practice and things of that nature."

Pittman added:

“There’s a possibility of about five not being able to play, and then a possibility of two of those five being able to play. We’ve got to see through practice if they can get through workouts or no-contact practice and things of that nature. Those type of injuries are daily evals to see whether they’re able to play or not.” H/t Whole Hog Sports

It will be interesting to see how some of the injured players do throughout the week and could be a big sign of their availability for Saturday's game.