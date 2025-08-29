Arkansas injury report: Sam Pittman shares latest news on player status ahead of Week 1 matchup

Sam Pittman will be entering his sixth year as Arkansas' coach in the 2025 season. The Razorbacks will kick off their season against Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Ahead of the Week 1 game, Pittman provided some injury updates on his players.

Sam Pittman shares injury updates for Arkansas players heading into Week 1 clash vs. Alabama A&M

NCAA Football: Arkansas HC Sam Pittman - Source: Imagn

Sam Pittman shared updates on three of his Arkansas players on Friday.

Pittman began by saying that Razorbacks' defensive lineman David Oke won't play against Alabama A&M on Saturday due to a knee injury.

“Yeah, David Oke is going to be – he won’t play this week,” Pittman said.

Pittman then shared some good news about fifth-year linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr., who is in his second year at Arkansas. Sorey had been dealing with a hamstring injury, but is expected to play against the Bulldogs.

“Sorey, we believe, will practice today and will be ready for Saturday,” Pittman said.

Pittman also offered an update on freshman wideout Antonio Jordan, but said that the player is doubtful to play against Alabama A&M since he is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

“Antonio Jordan had a high ankle sprain, so he would be doubtful for Saturday,” Pittman said.

Pittman concluded by saying that the remainder of his players were healthy for the Week 1 matchup.

“Other than that, I think the guys that we’ve had will be ready to go,” Pittman said.

Pittman has compiled a 30-31 record at Arkansas across five years. Last season, the Razorbacks finished with a 7-6 record.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Alabama A&M? TV channel and live stream details for Week 1 game

The Arkansas vs. Alabama A&M Week 1 game will broadcast live on the SEC Network. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo and ESPN+.

The Arkansas vs Alabama A&M clash will kick off at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Razorback Stadium.

