  "Arkansas likely to fire HC this year": CFB fans baffled by Razorbacks' terrible showdown against Notre Dame in Week 5

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 27, 2025 20:55 GMT
NCAA Football: Arkansas at Mississippi - Source: Imagn
The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered an embarrassing 56-13 defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday. This is the Razorbacks third consecutive defeat after losing to Ole Miss and Memphis in the previous two weeks.

With a defeat like this, Arkansas fans were not happy with the performance of their team. Here is a collection of some of their reactions on social media to the defeat.

These fans think that Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is unlikely to last the season.

"Ark likely to fire HC this year.", said this fan.
"I guess Sam Pittman is next on the chopping block.", said another fan.
These fans thinks that Arkansas' season is over.

"well that's Arkansas season in the trash bin ladies and gentlemen.", said the fan.
"So Arkansas game overs on auto fire because of that garbage defense.", said another fan.

While this fan may have underestimated Notre Dame when compared to Arkansas.

"I thought they said Notre Dame was garbage.", said this fan.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman on those who want to see him fired

After the game, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman gave a press conference to the media. During this, he answered a question about the rising number of fans who want him fired. He replied with the following:

"A, I understand, I get it. If I were a fan, I’d be mad at me, too.“I’d be frustrated as hell with me. But, here’s what I’ll say, ‘As long as I’m the head coach at Arkansas, I’m gonna fight my butt off.’"
The Razorbacks program has not had the best few weeks, losing to both Ole Miss and non-conference Memphis before today's heavy loss to Notre Dame. This string of poor results will not help Pittman in his quest to remain the Arkansas coach.

Things to not get easier for him in the coming weeks. The Razorbacks face Tennessee and Texas A&M, two highly ranked teams.

These are games that Arkansas are unlikely to win, but will need to put in a solid and competitive performance to show to the college football world that they can play at the standards required for a SEC program and for Sam Pittman to keep his job.

