Arkansas starting QB 2024: Who will start for Sam Pittman in Week 1?

The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to open its 2024 college football season on August 29 at home, against Arkansas-Pline Bluff. Arkansas will have a new starting quarterback in 2024 after KJ Jefferson left in the transfer portal.

Arkansas' starting quarterback in 2024 will be Taylen Green, who the Razorbacks landed in the transfer portal from Boise State.

Green was with the Broncos for three years and started in the last two seasons. During last season, he went 121-for-212 for 1,752 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

After landing Green in the transfer portal, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman announced that he would be the starter as he's been surprised by how good the former Boise State QB is.

"I knew he could throw the ball. I knew that he was fast. I didn't know the kid," Pittman said, via SW Times. "The kid is more valuable than the athleticism, to be perfectly honest with you...

"He's not a running quarterback. He can run. He's a thrower, but he can run, now, and guys that have his athletic ability a lot of times get categorized as a running quarterback," Pittman said. "This guy's a quarterback that if you break down, now, he's gonna take off, and he's gonna hurt you."

Green will get his first start as an SEC quarterback on Thursday with Arkansas being a 49-point favorite.

Arkansas' quarterback depth chart

The Arkansas Razorbacks have Malachi Singleton as the team's primary backup quarterback in 2024.

Singleton is a freshman who was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and redshirted last season.

The Razorbacks also have freshman KJ Jackson on the roster who was a four-star recruit in the class of 2024. Jackson had offers from Penn State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, North Carolina and West Virginia, among others, but committed to Arkansas.

Finally, the Razorbacks also have Blake Boda, who was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023. Boda spent one year at Coastal Carolina before committing to Arkansas in the transfer portal.

Arkansas Razorbacks Fan? Check out the latest Razorbacks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.