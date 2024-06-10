The Army-Navy game is one of the biggest rivalry and one of the most storied traditions in college football. Their matchup is typically used to mark the end of the regular season and kick off the Bowl season in December. However, the expansion of the college football playoffs has impacted the scheduling process, and the Army-Navy game will no longer be a stand-alone fixture.

The two service teams play each other on Dec. 14 this year at their usual 3 p.m. slot. But the Cricket Celebration Bowl will kick off at 12 p.m. ET and the Camellia Bowl will be played at 9 p.m. ET. It had to be done due to the slots being given to the first round of the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is what Bowl Season executive director Nick Carparelli said about the scheduling impact on the Army-Navy game due to the expanded playoff format.

"Obviously the expanded College Football Playoff is going to add another level of excitement to our postseason," Carparelli said (h/t ESPN). "With the opening-round games being played on that Saturday that had traditionally been reserved for the first day of bowl season, we were forced to move some games to the week prior to that, notably two games on Dec. 14, which were scheduled around the Army-Navy game."

He added that while protecting the game’s traditional time slot was important, a full day of college football would be something the fans wouldn't complain about.

A look at the history of the Army-Navy game rivalry

The Army-Navy game is one of the most watched games in the college football season every year. The rivalry dates back to 1890, and the two teams have played each other on 124 occasions so far. It has become a sort of tradition and a way for college football fans to show their support for the armed forces.

NCAA Football: Army vs Navy: Dec. 10, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Army Black Knights linebacker Andrew King (11) and defensive back Stephen Johnson (17) celebrate with teammates and head coach Jeff Monken during the West Point alma mater after beating Navy 21-14 at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Out of the 124 games, the Navy Midshipmen have come out on top on 62 occasions. The Army Black Knights have registered 55 wins, while seven games have ended in a tie. The Black Knights won the most recent game, 17-11, which happened last December.