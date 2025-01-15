As announcement deadline approaches, Quinn Ewers remains last notable CFB star to keep draft decision in the air

On Friday, quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns were eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Their 28–14 loss in the semifinals came against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. As a result, eligible players must decide whether they want to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The deadline for prospects not participating in the National Championship Game to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft is Wednesday. On Wednesday, reporter Field Yates tweeted about Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers:

"Perhaps the most notable player who not yet formally announced his decision: Texas QB Quinn Ewers."

Will Quinn Ewers declare for the 2025 NFL Draft?

Since Texas was eliminated from the College Football Playoff, Quinn Ewers has not said explicitly whether he intends to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. He is in an interesting position because although he entered the season as a top quarterback prospect in his class, his stock has fallen.

Ewers struggled with injuries throughout the season and, as a result, had a worse season than he did in 2023. He is no longer viewed as a first-round talent and, as a result, his salary in the NFL on his rookie contract could be lower than what he would make in NIL money next season if he returned to college.

Returning to college is an option for Ewers. Doing so would allow him to improve his draft stock with another strong season. He can show that he had a down year due to the many injuries he dealt with.

However, the issue with returning to college for Quinn Ewers is he will likely need to do it somewhere other than Texas. The Longhorns have indicated that Arch Manning will be their starter next season, regardless of whether Ewers decides to stay in college.

As a result, if Ewers wants to return to college, he will likely need to transfer to another school. If he opts to return to college, he will have several schools that could be interested in signing him. Ohio State and Georgia will look for new starting quarterbacks after this season.

However, whether Ewers will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft is still unclear. He needs to decide before Wednesday.

