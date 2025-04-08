As Coach Prime readies Buffs for scrimmage, Colorado strength coach sets the tone for what "full pads" practice means

Coach Prime's Colorado team has begun spring training with pads. While the Buffs' scrimmage drills will test the physicality of the players, CU's strength coach Andreu Swasey had a message for the team before their training session.

In a video uploaded to YouTube by "Thee Pregame Network" on Tuesday, Swasey was heard rallying the Colorado players, while addressing the importance of being tough and safe during the scrimmage drills.

"Hey fellas, hey special day, special moment," Swasey said (6:57). "We're in full pads, we get to see ourselves. Be physical, but be smart. Take care of your teammates, but let's show toughness. Let's show being physical and all that stuff. Let's make full pads what they really are. And let's show the type of team we're going to be. So, let's fly around and be aggressive. Come on, let's do it."

Colorado coach Deion Sanders signed a blockbuster five-year, $54 million contract extension with the program in March. While he was thrilled with the new deal, the Buffaloes faced a setback in terms of finding an opponent for the spring scrimmage last week.

Per reports, the NCAA denied Sanders' request to hold a spring scrimmage against Fran Brown's Syracuse Orange. The decision was made after many programs canceled their spring practice games altogether.

Nonetheless, Colorado will continue its scrimmage practice with its own players in preparation for the spring football game.

Coach Prime's Colorado will play its 2025 Spring Football Game on April 19

Colorado Buffaloes HC Dein "Coach Prime" Sanders - Source: Imagn

Coach Prime's Colorado will play its "Black and Gold" spring football game on Apr. 19 at Folsom Field. The offseason contest will give Sanders an early glimpse of what his new recruits can offer at the program, while also testing the fitness of veteran Colorado players who are still with the team.

Colorado finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record, but also lost some key players this offseason, with the likes of Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders going pro.

