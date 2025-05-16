As drama around Jordon Hudson takes center stage, PR expert claims Bill Belichick has massive "debacle" to fight off before CFB season

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick is one of the most legendary coaches in the history of football. He won six Super Bowls as part of the New England Patriots dynasty. Now, he is making a career change and testing himself at the college football level.
While fans have not yet seen how UNC will do on the field, it has been a disaster off the field for Bill Belichick. While promoting his new book, "The Art of Winning," Belichick appeared on CBS Mornings in late April. In the interview, his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, stopped the interviewer from asking about how the couple met.
The clip went viral and has caused a lot of drama for Belichick. In a new episode of "The Paul Finebaum Show" released on Thursday, PR expert Josh Culling appeared and spoke about Belichick's PR missteps (Timestamp 1:50).
"I mean, it's obviously a circus," Culling said. "This is a long news cycle by modern standards because there's been a series of PR missteps. He's in a fiasco right now. I think GMA is a big milestone. If his PR team is doing its job right, this should be a softer interview and he should be better prepared for a tougher question or two."
"Michael Strahan cannot just lob soft balls throughout the entire interview. He has a reputation to uphold as well as an interview. To see how it goes tomorrow is a big milestone towards where I'm really watching, at the end of July, ACC media day. If that were to take place tomorrow Paul, we're looking at a feeding frenzy among the press. A social media feeding frenzy as well."
Culling continued, outlining the situation for Bill Belichick.
"He and his team really need to get their story straight and a strategy in place in time for that or else this debacle is not going to end any time soon."
Bill Belichick changed up his style for his Good Morning America interview on Friday
Belichick made his appearance on Good Morning America on Friday morning and made a notable change to his style. During his appearance on CBS Mornings, Belichick wore an old sweater with a big hole near the collar. In a likely PR-inspired move, Belichick switched up his attire for GMA.
In his interview with Michael Strahan, Belichick wore a suit and tie. He put forth a more professional image to try and help the PR disaster that was started by his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
