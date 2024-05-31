“As good as it gets” - USC HC Lincoln Riley spends fun day out with 28x Olympic medalist Michael Phelps

Lincoln Riley took to Instagram to share a snap of a day out with Olympic legend Michael Phelps. The USC Trojans head coach spent time with the 28-time Olympic medalist along with his wife, Caitlin Riley, and Phelps’ wife, Nicole Phelps.

The group traveled to Pebble Beach golf course to try their hand at the sport. Riley's Instagram story showed the duo posing together on the course with their carts in the background.

Here is the snap shared by Riley from his fun day out with Phelps.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“As good as it gets,” he wrote while tagging Phelps.

Lincoln Riley with Michael Phelps during their outing. (Instagram: Coach Riley)

The original post has more snaps from the day out and was shared by Phelps. He thanked Riley and his wife for the memories. Phelps was "speechless" after marking off a "bucket list item."

Trending

"I marked off a Bucket List item… I’m speechless. Words can't describe what playing Spy, Spanish and Pebble for the first time were like… good ppl, good courses, memories and laughs for days!!! #epic. These memories will stick w me forever,” Phelps wrote.

Phelps has been supporting the Trojans football program because his wife is a fan and a USC alumni. He attended many games at home and on the road to show his support. So, in the offseason, a bit of an outing with Lincoln Riley is something that isn't surprising.

Lincoln Riley didn't want his debut as a Big 10 HC to be against LSU

Lincoln Riley's first test as a Big 10 head coach is a big one. The Trojans will be against Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers in Las Vegas.

Riley reportedly wanted to find a way out of this and had even involved the Fox Network to get his way. But nothing seemed to work and both the teams are locked for a game on September 1 this year.

The Las Vegas Bowl was scheduled in 2021, even before Riley took over as the Trojans' head coach. Both the programs are slated to get $4 million from the game, whatever the result may be.