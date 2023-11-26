As Jonathan Smith takes charge of Michigan State, MSU AD Alan Haller relieves current football coaching staff: Reports

As the Michigan State Spartans announced that they have hired Oregon State Beavers coach Jonathan Smith, they also reportedly fired some of the current coaching staff.

It is being reported by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press that the entire 2023 Michigan State Spartans coaching staff has been relieved of their roles.

This is very interesting, to say the least, as this proves that athletic director Alan Haller is giving control to Jonathan Smith to create the program he wants. It also seems as if the university wanted to separate itself from anything belonging to the previous coach Mel Tucker.

This is an intriguing decision as Jonathan Smith is going to need to create an entirely new staff. It has not been reported who will be joining him, if anybody, from the Oregon State program. Either way, preparations have been made for the Michigan State Spartans to get a facelift from the 2023 season.

They finished the year with a 4-8 record (2-7 in the Big Ten) and struggled to get things going. The program averaged 285.5 total yards of offense and their 28.3 points per game given up was 92nd in college football.

What will Jonathan Smith do with his coaching staff?

This is going to be something to keep an eye on as Jonathan Smith could be bringing some of his coaching staff with him to Michigan State. However, it is not going to be everyone and he will need to get some other people involved.

Do not be surprised to hear names like Bill O'Brien and Dino Babers being mentioned as potential coordinators.

What should we expect out of the Michigan State Spartans in 2024 and beyond?

We have already seen Jonathan Smith turn the Oregon State Beavers around in a few years, so there should be no reason he does not do the same thing here. Michigan State is going to provide him with every resource imaginable and in the Big Ten, he may need it.

The biggest hurdle is going to be establishing the program as a destination. With the Washington Huskies, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins joining next season, and having to overcome the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes among others, it could be a gauntlet.

However, it will not be surprising to see this Spartans program make a bowl game in 2024. With improvements in the coaching staff and the moves in the NCAA Transfer Portal and recruiting, it could well happen.