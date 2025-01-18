As Notre Dame prepares for national championship game, Fighting Irish AD addresses independent status

Notre Dame will play in the national championship game against Ohio State on Monday. The Fighting Irish have a chance to etch their school name into college football lore, but interestingly, the team has never joined a football conference.

On Saturday, Notre Dame's athletic director, Pete Bevacqua, addressed the football team's independent status while explaining that the Fighting Irish plans to honor its unique status despite the expanded College Football Playoff format.

"We're comfortable that if conference championship games continue as they're currently configured, part of the deal we made is that we wouldn't get a bye, and that's understandable," Bevacqua told the reporters at the Georgia World Congress Center.

"And quite frankly, I wouldn't trade that [first-round] Indiana game at Notre Dame Stadium for anything in the world, but you also have to be smart and strategic, and your odds of making a national championship game are increased if you get to play one less game."

Since the CFP rules state that four conference champions in the FBS get a first-round bye in the playoffs, Notre Dame was ineligible for this advantage since it did not belong to a football conference. Nonetheless, the Fighting Irish still beat Indiana, Georgia and Penn State in the playoffs to reach the championship game.

Due to Notre Dame's national scheduling freedom, the team often plays marquee games in the regular season, boosting viewership. The Fighting Irish also have a lucrative exclusive TV deal with NBC and Peacock.

Moreover, the independent status has been a symbol of Notre Dame's prestige and legacy. That heritage is expected to continue in the coming years.

After losing to Northern Illinois in Week 2 of the 2024 season, Notre Dame has won 13 straight games and reached the national championship game.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State? TV channel and live stream details for 2025 national championship game

The Notre Dame vs. Ohio State national championship game will be telecast live on ESPN. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo.

Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Will Howard will start as the Buckeyes' quarterback on Monday, while Riley Leonard is expected to lead the offense for Notre Dame.

