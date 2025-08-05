As Ohio State QB battle intensifies, Ryan Day makes eye-catching remarks about Julian Sayin's unique abilities

Ohio State has not made any announcement on who will be its starting quarterback in the upcoming season. The battle between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz is likely going down to the wire.Buckeyes coach Ryan Day talked about Sayin on Tuesday.&quot;There’s a lot to like,&quot; Day said, via Eleven Warriors' Chase Brown. &quot;He's very smart. He makes quick decisions. The ball comes out of his hand, he's accurate.He's improved. He wants to be good. He knows what it takes.&quot;Sayin is the most likely pick to be the QB1 when the teams starts its national title defense against the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30.He went to Columbus in 2024 as a top recruit. Saying originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, but after Nick Saban retired, he reconsidered his commitment.During the Buckeyes' national championship winning 2024 season, Sayin was the backup to Will Howard. He recently shared what he learned from playing behind the veteran quarterback.&quot;Learning from Will, just learned, you know, how to be a leader,&quot; Sayin said on Monday, via On3. &quot;He was a great leader for the offense and for the team and, you know, I think that was definitely something I tried to learn from him.”Sayin saw action in some of Ohio State's early season games. He threw for 84 yards from five completions (12 attempts) and one touchdown.With Day's praise for him, he may have the upper hand in the race for the QB1 role.An Ohio State insider says that Julian Sayin struggles with consistencyA Ohio State Buckeyes insider gave his take on the proceedings from training camp.&quot;You seem to know what you’re going to get day in, day out from Lincoln (Kienholz),&quot; the insider said on Monday, via On3. &quot;Julian’s (Sayin) highs are higher, but there are more mistakes. Maybe just needing more reps. Consistency is a big thing with quarterbacks, so we’ll see if Julian can get more consistent, and we’ll see if Lincoln can start to consistently make ‘wow’ plays.&quot;This could be a major issue for the team. However, it might just be Sayin trying to find his place on the field and making mistakes in a &quot;risk free&quot; setting. He could also be taking advantage of camp to learn and improve for next season's games, where a mistake could cost the team a win.