  • home icon
  • College Football
  • As Ohio State QB battle intensifies, Ryan Day makes eye-catching remarks about Julian Sayin's unique abilities

As Ohio State QB battle intensifies, Ryan Day makes eye-catching remarks about Julian Sayin's unique abilities

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 05, 2025 17:56 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch (image credit: IMAGN)

Ohio State has not made any announcement on who will be its starting quarterback in the upcoming season. The battle between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz is likely going down to the wire.

Ad

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day talked about Sayin on Tuesday.

"There’s a lot to like," Day said, via Eleven Warriors' Chase Brown. "He's very smart. He makes quick decisions. The ball comes out of his hand, he's accurate.He's improved. He wants to be good. He knows what it takes."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sayin is the most likely pick to be the QB1 when the teams starts its national title defense against the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30.

He went to Columbus in 2024 as a top recruit. Saying originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, but after Nick Saban retired, he reconsidered his commitment.

During the Buckeyes' national championship winning 2024 season, Sayin was the backup to Will Howard. He recently shared what he learned from playing behind the veteran quarterback.

Ad
"Learning from Will, just learned, you know, how to be a leader," Sayin said on Monday, via On3. "He was a great leader for the offense and for the team and, you know, I think that was definitely something I tried to learn from him.”

Sayin saw action in some of Ohio State's early season games. He threw for 84 yards from five completions (12 attempts) and one touchdown.

Ad

With Day's praise for him, he may have the upper hand in the race for the QB1 role.

An Ohio State insider says that Julian Sayin struggles with consistency

A Ohio State Buckeyes insider gave his take on the proceedings from training camp.

"You seem to know what you’re going to get day in, day out from Lincoln (Kienholz)," the insider said on Monday, via On3.
Ad
"Julian’s (Sayin) highs are higher, but there are more mistakes. Maybe just needing more reps. Consistency is a big thing with quarterbacks, so we’ll see if Julian can get more consistent, and we’ll see if Lincoln can start to consistently make ‘wow’ plays."

This could be a major issue for the team. However, it might just be Sayin trying to find his place on the field and making mistakes in a "risk free" setting. He could also be taking advantage of camp to learn and improve for next season's games, where a mistake could cost the team a win.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications