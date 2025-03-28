Asa Turner receives massive news following NCAA ruling

Asa Turner is set to return for a second year with the Florida Gators. He suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in the Gators' 41-17 loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31, 2024. Gator Country's Nick Marcinko reported on Thursday that the NCAA granted the defensive back an extra year of eligibility for the 2025 season via X(formerly Twitter).

"#Gators safety Asa Turner has been granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA. His role on the team and injury status is to be determined, per Billy Napier," Marcinko tweeted.

Turner transferred to Florida last year after five seasons with the Washington Huskies. In the 2023 season, he had 26 total tackles (16 solo) and contributed to Washington's 14-1 record. The former Huskies star hoped to join the Gators to finish his college football career on a high note.

Billy Napier led the program to an 8-5 record last year, placing 10th in the SEC. One of the team's issues was its defense. Florida was the second-worst program in their conference in total yards allowed (4,900) and total yards allowed per game (376.9).

On Dec. 20, 2024, the Gators finished the season with a 33-8 win over the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The team has lost players in the offseason, including Trikweze Bridges, who led the team in total tackles (69). Asa Turner's return to Florida could help Napier add experience to the defensive back position.

Asa Turner DB competition at Florida Gators

Although the veteran defensive back will return for his last season, Asa Turner may not be Billy Napier's first option to start. The program has several defensive backs returning for the upcoming season. One of the players who could compete for playing time against Turner is Jordan Castell. Last year, Castell had 55 total tackles (29 solo) and one sack.

Bryce Thornton is another player who could hurt the former Washington star's chance of playing key minutes. As a sophomore, Thornton had 41 total tackles (19 solo), three interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Napier also has other defensive backs, like Dijon Johnson, Sharif Denson, and Aaron Gates, who will compete against Turner for opportunities. That said, the coach may favor the veteran for his experience.

