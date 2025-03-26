Asante Samuel refuels fuel by poking fun at Shannon Sharpe amid feud with Deion Sanders

Asante Samuel continues to stir the pot with Shannon Sharpe after he claimed Deion Sanders is the best cornerback ever. Samuel took exception to it, which led to a heated back-and-forth between the two. After it appeared their argument was over, Samuel took to X to refuel the debate.

"Anyway, hoping Coach @DeionSanders is having a blessed and peaceful evening," Sharpe wrote.

To which Samuel replied:

"What about me."

The debate started after Sharpe claimed that there wasn't a debate about who is better between Samuel and Sanders.

“Nobody will ever say Asante Samuel & Deion Sanders in the same breath,” Sharpe said.

After Sharpe's comments, Samuel unleashed several tweets blasting the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"That’s your problem pimp, you are also brainwashed @ShannonSharpe. I’m not worried about what everyone perceives to be true , like yourself. I stand on facts and you’ve yet to talk about facts. You can easy be manipulated just like everyone has because of marketing. I bet you won’t debate me. Big facts!!!" Samuel wrote.

Asante Samuel blasts Deion Sanders

Not only did Asante Samuel take aim at Shannon Sharpe, but he also criticized Deion Sanders.

Samuel criticized Sanders after the Buffaloes coach said the T-step technique wasn't needed for cornerbacks. Samuel disagreed with Sanders as he claimed the T-Step is the best method for cornerbacks.

"Once again do not listen to this foolishness … of course he never learned how to T-Step his athletic ability was on another for his time," Samuel wrote.

"T-Step is the best technique to get to the football, not running out of the break. This is comedy... I can’t stop laughing how foolish he sounds. You can’t control everything sir. The first thing a cornerback is taught, never run out of breaks… Sooooo T-Step is the perfect technique."

It seems Asante Samuel is not a fan of either Shannon Sharpe or Deion Sanders.

