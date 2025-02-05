Ashton Jeanty reveals real reason behind declaring for 2025 NFL Draft

Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty revealed the reason why he decided to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, despite having one more season of eligibility remaining.

Jeanty felt the time was now to declare for the draft. A big reason why was the fact he felt like he couldn't improve his draft stock anymore.

"I think it was a pretty quick decision," Jeanty told The Spun. "Coming in as a freshman, I knew I wanted to play for three years and go pro as long as I handle business. I think throughout this journey I’ve been able to develop enough to be successful.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There wasn’t much more I can do at Boise State to help out my draft stock. I’ve always wanted to be a first-round pick. I got an opportunity to do that now."

Jeanty was a Heisman finalist this past season and is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Jeanty is the top-ranked running back in the draft, according to Mel Kiper Jr. The draft expert has ranked him the sixth-best player.

Ashton Jeanty reveals key trait that will help him in the NFL

Ashton Jeanty was dominant in college but many have wondered how he will fare in the NFL. Yet, Jeanty says his contact balance and ability to break tackles will help him in the NFL.

"I think it’ll be my contact balance," the RB said. "I’m able to break tackles and be a physical runner while making guys miss. I have so many different skills in my bag that a defender won’t know what to do."

As for where he will go, many mocks have going different places. But, for Jeanty, he just wants to go to the best fit for him.

"I wouldn’t say it’s the most important thing, but you get a little bit more money the higher you go," he added. "I think the important thing for me is to go to the right team and organization."

Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries for Boise State, leading them to the College Football Playoff this past season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback