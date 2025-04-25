Ashton Jeanty's crystal-studded Crocs with all-black fit turns heads at Green Bay for 2025 NFL draft

Ashton Jeanty arrived at the 2025 NFL Draft in style. The former Boise State Broncos running back showed up at the NFL Draft wearing bedazzled Crocs to go with a wine-colored custom suit with a flower pattern.

Ad

"I got custom shoe god, Brian Alexander... starting with them Crocs. I got the Crocs with the Swarovski diamond in them, crystal, excuse me. You see the suit. Nice, dark wine color. Got the Rolex. Got the panther, they are my favorite animals. Got on the earrings too, and got then we got the chrome, hard glasses,"Ashton Jeanty said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeanty was also wearing American and Haitian flags on the suit cuffs, a nod to his heritage. His father is a US Naval Officer, which is one of the reasons the running back started his high school career playing in Italy when he was commissioned.

The running back arrived at the NFL Draft as one of the most intriguing prospects in the Draft. He is coming off a 2,601 rushing yards, 29 touchdown season while leading the Broncos to the College Football Playoff. He fell just 29 yards short of breaking Barry Sanders' single-season NCAA rushing mark.

Ad

The Jacksonville, Florida, native was one of the 16 players who attended the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Other players at the event are Travis Hunter, Jalen Milroe and Mason Graham.

The first round of the 2025 NFL draft is being held on Thursday, with rounds two and three taking place on Friday and the final four rounds on Saturday. This is the first time Green Bay is hosting the event.

Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty

Before the NFL Draft, several analysts were considering that the Las Vegas Raiders were interested in Ashton Jeanty. However, as Draft night approached, there were rumors that the Raiders were leaning towards Missouri offensive lineman, Armand Membou.

Ad

In the end, the Raiders selected Jeanty with the sixth pick. The pick allows head coach Pete Carroll to have his bell-cow running back. Carroll relied heavily on the running game during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

As for Jeanty, he is the first running back selected in the top six in seven years. Along with Geno Smith and Brock Bowers, he will be tasked with renewing the Las Vegas offense in 2025.

The Boise State running back was also the first Boise State player selected in the first round of the Draft since Leighton Vander Esch was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.