Ashton Jeanty's crystal-studded Crocs with all-black fit turns heads at Green Bay for 2025 NFL draft

Ashton Jeanty arrived at the 2025 NFL Draft in style. The former Boise State Broncos running back showed up at the NFL Draft wearing bedazzled Crocs to go with a wine-colored custom suit with a flower pattern.
"I got custom shoe god, Brian Alexander... starting with them Crocs. I got the Crocs with the Swarovski diamond in them, crystal, excuse me. You see the suit. Nice, dark wine color. Got the Rolex. Got the panther, they are my favorite animals. Got on the earrings too, and got then we got the chrome, hard glasses,"Ashton Jeanty said.
Jeanty was also wearing American and Haitian flags on the suit cuffs, a nod to his heritage. His father is a US Naval Officer, which is one of the reasons the running back started his high school career playing in Italy when he was commissioned.
The running back arrived at the NFL Draft as one of the most intriguing prospects in the Draft. He is coming off a 2,601 rushing yards, 29 touchdown season while leading the Broncos to the College Football Playoff. He fell just 29 yards short of breaking Barry Sanders' single-season NCAA rushing mark.
The Jacksonville, Florida, native was one of the 16 players who attended the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Other players at the event are Travis Hunter, Jalen Milroe and Mason Graham.
The first round of the 2025 NFL draft is being held on Thursday, with rounds two and three taking place on Friday and the final four rounds on Saturday. This is the first time Green Bay is hosting the event.
Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty
Before the NFL Draft, several analysts were considering that the Las Vegas Raiders were interested in Ashton Jeanty. However, as Draft night approached, there were rumors that the Raiders were leaning towards Missouri offensive lineman, Armand Membou.
In the end, the Raiders selected Jeanty with the sixth pick. The pick allows head coach Pete Carroll to have his bell-cow running back. Carroll relied heavily on the running game during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.
As for Jeanty, he is the first running back selected in the top six in seven years. Along with Geno Smith and Brock Bowers, he will be tasked with renewing the Las Vegas offense in 2025.
The Boise State running back was also the first Boise State player selected in the first round of the Draft since Leighton Vander Esch was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.