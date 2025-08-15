"Ashtray money. That's like one quarter Bryce Underwood": Michigan superfan Dave Portnoy rants at NCAA's $20 million penalty for sign-stealing

The NCAA announced penalties against Michigan related to the sign-stealing scandal on Friday. The organization concluded its investigation from October 2023 allegations that former Wolverines staff member Connor Stalions had orchestrated a scheme to scout future opponents in violation of NCAA rules.The financial penalties levied on the university include a $50,000 fine, 10% fine on the program’s annual budget, 10% fine on football scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year and forfeited postseason revenue for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The total is expected to exceed $20 million.In light of this, Wolverines superfan Dave Portnoy dismissed the $20 million fine as trivial on Thursday.“So the big bad NCAA … they just fined Michigan $20 million, like we give f**k about $20 million. $20 million is ashtray money for us, that's like what, one quarter Bryce Underwood.”Portnoy also talked about critics from rival schools, particularly Ohio State, whose fans were upset that the NCAA did not issue a postseason ban or vacate Michigan’s 2023 national championship. The NCAA said it chose not to impose such bans to avoid punishing current student-athletes uninvolved in the scandal.The Buckeyes haven't defeated the Wolverines since 2019, losing four straight times from 2021 through 2024. Keeping this in mind, Portnoy said:“Ohio State cried, little brother cried. All you other schools cry … we're going to mash it just like we've mashed Ohio State for the past 100 years. Haven't beat us since the days of COVID. Let them cry, let them whine, let them take that 20 million.”Portnoy closed his rant by promising to be there for the next Michigan-Ohio State game.What other sanctions were levied on Michigan?Apart from the financial penalties, the program will face additional recruiting limitations. These include a 25% reduction in official visits for the 2025-26 recruiting cycle and a 14-week ban on all recruiting communications.Several individuals also received show-cause penalties. Former coach Jim Harbaugh received a 10-year show-cause. Denard Robinson, a former Wolverines player and staff member, received a three-year show-cause, while Connor Stalions received eight.Meanwhile, current coach Sherrone Moore was given a two-year show-cause but can continue coaching. He also received a three-game suspension, with one of those games occurring during the 2026 season.