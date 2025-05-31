ASU coach Kenny Dillingham issues 3-word message backing bold Texas Tech claim

Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham reacted to PFF's Max Chadwick's claims regarding the Texas Tech Red Raiders. On Friday, PFF shared a quote from Chadwick on X that Texas Tech could be contenders in the Big 12 next season.

Ad

It also reiterated Chadwick's claims, along with a picture of Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire.

"Texas Tech has the talent to win the Big 12 in 2025," PFF tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dillingham reacted to it with approval of Texas Tech's 2025 roster.

"I 100% agree!!!!," Dillingham tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

McGuire is set to enter his fourth season with the Red Raiders. Last year, the team finished with an 8-5 (6-3) record and qualified for a bowl game. They finished the campaign with a 39-26 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 27.

Texas Tech fans are hopeful that McGuire can help the team compete for a spot in the Big 12 championship and advance to the College Football Playoff. He has retained several key players to be competitive in the conference, including Behren Morton. The quarterback decided to finish his final year with the team before entering the 2026 NFL draft.

Ad

Morton ranked 16th in the league in passing yards with 295 completions for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior. One of his best performances was during the team's dominant 66-21 victory over the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 14. Morton completed 15 of 19 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

Another key player who is returning is Jacob Rodriguez. The linebacker was seventh in the league in tackles (127), along with five sacks and an interception. Like Morton, Rodriguez will aim to finish his senior year on a high note before joining the 2026 NFL draft class.

Ad

2025 college football season: Texas Tech vs. Arizona State

Texas Tech will face Arizona State in an away game on Oct. 18 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The last time the two teams faced each other was on Sept. 21, as Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire guided them to a 30-22 win.

Morton played a crucial role in the victory, completing 24 of 44 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Rodriguez also had a good performance with nine tackles (two solo).

Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham will look to avenge the loss, as he aims to lead them to another Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff in his third year as coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More