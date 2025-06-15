ASU HC Kenny Dillingham turns to $80M worth Nick Saban’s old clips for “learning”

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham appears to be learning from the best. On Saturday, Dillingham uploaded a clip on his Instagram story, showing an old video of Nick Saban from his coaching days on the whiteboard.

"Always learning," Dillingham captioned his IG story.

Image via coachdillinghamasu Instagram

Saban, who is worth $80 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is regarded as one of the finest coaches to have graced the college circuit. He won seven national titles (six at Alabama and one at LSU) during his career.

Saban retired from coaching in January 2024. He is set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

Since retiring from coaching, Saban has joined ESPN's College GameDay as an analyst. However, his coaching methods are still reflected upon by many, including Dillingham.

ASU HC Kenny Dillingham shares his verdict on House vs. NCAA settlement

Arizona State HC Kenny Dillingham - Source: Imagn

Last week, Judge Claudia Wilken approved the deal to formally usher in a new era of college sports that will include direct revenue sharing for athletes. As part of the settlement, the NCAA will need to pay approximately $2.8 billion in back damages over the next 10 years to athletes who competed in college sports at any time from 2016 till now.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham shared his verdict on the House vs. NCAA settlement on Wednesday.

“It’s really status quo operations for us,” Dillingham said. “There’s not going to be much changes for us. Obviously, there are some operational changes in the university that we’re prepared for. But in terms of our program, it’s really just operate as we have been for the last six months.”

Dillingham was hired as Arizona State's coach in 2023. He had a challenging first year as the team finished with a 3-9 record.

However, in 2024, Dillingham's Sun Devils won the Big 12 conference title with an 11-2 record. They qualified for the College Football Playoff, but lost 39-31 against Texas in the CFP quarterfinals.

