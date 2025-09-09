  • home icon
  "At least he's aware," "He's the best thing to happen": CFB fans react to Mizzou HC Eliah Drinkwitz's wholesome moment during Beau Pribula's interview

By Maliha
Modified Sep 09, 2025 12:00 GMT
Beau Pribula and Eliah Drinkwitz (Credit- Getty)
Quarterback Beau Pribula has guided Missouri to a 2-0 start in the 2025 season. Eliah Drinkwitz’s Tigers claimed a 42-31 win over Kansas on Saturday in the revived Border War game, and excitement around Missouri’s QB1 continues to grow.

During an appearance on "SEC This Morning", hosts Peter Burns and Chris Doering asked Pribula if his head coach was “cool.”

“I don’t think coach Drink is cool at all,” Pribula joked.

Drinkwitz joined the segment with a self-deprecating response.

“I’m the dorkiest guy in college football and I embrace it,” Drinkwitz said.
Fans love the chemistry between the Missouri coach and his quarterback.

"At least he's aware," a fan said.
"His players will run through walls for him. He’s the best thing to happen for our program since…hell maybe ever," a person said.
"Swagger personified," one added.

On the field, Drinkwitz has been a major factor in Missouri’s early success. His bold play-calling, especially on fourth-down attempts, played a key role in the win over Kansas on Saturday. Off the field, his fun rapport with Pribula has only boosted fan enthusiasm.

"Coach Drink embracing the nerd life just made Mizzou the most likable team in the SEC," a fan said.
"Love the vibe our program has. Never leave us @CoachDrinkwitz," one said.
"Love you coach keep up the good work! @CoachDrinkwitz," a person said.

Missouri will face Louisiana at home on Saturday.

Eliah Drinkwitz raves about Beau Pribula’s early success at Missouri

Beau Pribula departed Penn State seeking a leading role, and he has delivered impressively in his first two games. He ranks fifth in the nation in completion percentage (79.1%) and 25th in yards per dropback.

In Saturday’s Border Showdown against Kansas, Pribula went 30-of-39 for 334 yards and three touchdowns, guiding Missouri to a 15-point comeback. Eliah Drinkwitz praised his quarterback’s poise and performance.

"I think Beau is really cool, calm, collected," Drinkwitz said (via SI). "There’s going to be a lot of things on tape you got to clean up. I thought we were a little bit finicky in the first half from the quarterback position, from the pocket.
"I thought we were moving when we didn't need to, and we missed some reads. There's going to be a lot to clean up. There's a lot to improve on, but in the biggest moments, in the toughest times on fourth down, he was nails."

For the season, Pribula has completed 53 of 67 passes for 617 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He transferred from Penn State after Drew Allar announced he would return to the Nittany Lions for the 2025 season, entering the transfer portal and committing to Missouri in December.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

