“Atleast they think they are”: $14M worth Lane Kiffin takes a cheeky dig at daughter Landry

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin made a cheeky dig at the expense of his daughter Landry on Instagram. On Saturday, Lane posted an image on Instagram, which, without his comment, was something that praised his daughter and women in general.
But Lane added the following caption to the said image, turning a heartfelt message into a dig.
"Or at least they think they are!!"
This is both a reflection of Lane Kiffin's character (and frequent use of social media), as well as the strong relationship he has with his daughter, Landry.
We have come to know Lane Kiffin as someone who tends to post or be involved in funny videos that sometimes feature his daughter. These are things that fans of Lane, Landry and the Ole Miss program as a whole tend to enjoy.
Lane Kiffin is praised by rival Paul Finebaum
Lane Kiffin has already had a varied career, coaching at many teams before making his way to the Ole Miss Rebels. This has allowed him to gain many friends as well as many critics in the college football world.
One of these is analyst Paul Finebaum, with the "feud" between the two starting in 2010 after Kiffin blamed Finebaum for him losing his coaching role at USC.
However, we saw Finebaum defend Kiffin and his Ole Miss program on his show last week, after he was criticised for his program's recent struggles.
"I know a lot of people, including my friend Mike Bratton, just want to bash Kiffin for what didn't happen last year, but the fact that Ole Miss was in a position to get to a playoff, I think, was pretty remarkable. I think they should have. But, ultimately, you can't throw away games."
For most of the 2024 season, Ole Miss was in contention for a spot in the newly expanded College Football Playoff. However, a late-season collapse involving a defeat to the struggling Florida Gators kept Kiffin and star quarterback Jaxson Dart out of the playoffs.
Kiffin got a lot of criticism for this and hopes not to have a repeat of last season in 2025.
