“Atleast they think they are”: $14M worth Lane Kiffin takes a cheeky dig at daughter Landry

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin (who has a net worth of $14 million per Celebrity Net Worth) made a cheeky dig at the expense of his daughter Landry on Instagram. On Saturday, Lane posted an image on Instagram, which, without his comment, was something that praised his daughter and women in general.

Ad

But Lane added the following caption to the said image, turning a heartfelt message into a dig.

"Or at least they think they are!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Picture Source: Instagram

This is both a reflection of Lane Kiffin's character (and frequent use of social media), as well as the strong relationship he has with his daughter, Landry.

Ad

Trending

We have come to know Lane Kiffin as someone who tends to post or be involved in funny videos that sometimes feature his daughter. These are things that fans of Lane, Landry and the Ole Miss program as a whole tend to enjoy.

Lane Kiffin is praised by rival Paul Finebaum

Lane Kiffin has already had a varied career, coaching at many teams before making his way to the Ole Miss Rebels. This has allowed him to gain many friends as well as many critics in the college football world.

Ad

One of these is analyst Paul Finebaum, with the "feud" between the two starting in 2010 after Kiffin blamed Finebaum for him losing his coaching role at USC.

However, we saw Finebaum defend Kiffin and his Ole Miss program on his show last week, after he was criticised for his program's recent struggles.

"I know a lot of people, including my friend Mike Bratton, just want to bash Kiffin for what didn't happen last year, but the fact that Ole Miss was in a position to get to a playoff, I think, was pretty remarkable. I think they should have. But, ultimately, you can't throw away games."

Ad

For most of the 2024 season, Ole Miss was in contention for a spot in the newly expanded College Football Playoff. However, a late-season collapse involving a defeat to the struggling Florida Gators kept Kiffin and star quarterback Jaxson Dart out of the playoffs.

Kiffin got a lot of criticism for this and hopes not to have a repeat of last season in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More