Auburn Cheerleaders shine in Week 9 with mesmerizing acrobatics during Auburn vs. MS State clash [WATCH]

Auburn's cheerleading squad mesmerized fans as they watched the game versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Cheerleading squads are a staple of the pageantry of college football, and southern schools like Auburn are specialists. The cheerleading squad was seen energizing a packed Jordan Hare Stadium in the minutes prior to kickoff, as the female members of the squad stood on the shoulders of their male counterparts. The school proudly displayed its squad's stunts on its Instagram account.

The clash with Mississippi State was an important one for Hugh Freeze and Auburn, as they hadn't defeated any SEC rivals. That came to an end with a convincing victory 27-13 on Saturday afternoon.

During the halftime break, the male members of the squad were seen energizing the student section by running up the field with huge school flags. That was followed by the marching band's performance.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State details

Payton Thorne had his best game of the season, throwing for 230 yards, with three touchdown passes and no interceptions. Thorne is in his first season with the Tigers after transferring in from Michigan State this year. He, however, has struggled to put up big numbers in the SEC.

Running back Jarquez Hunter had 144 rushing yards in 17 carries. Auburn critically outperformed Mississippi State in third-down efficiency with four successful conversions in 11 attempts to the Bulldogs two out of 12.

The Tigers had the blessing of the Bulldogs, who were unable to field their starting quarterback Will Rogers. Backup Mike Right had a quiet afternoon, with only 161 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

What's next for Auburn and Hugh Freeze?

The Tigers' two following weeks feature encounters against two of the worst SEC schools this year, Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Vanderbilt Commodores have an overall record of 2-7 and lost 33-7 to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 9. While the Arkansas Razorbacks didn't play in Week 9, their situation is equally dire with the Hogs having a 2-6 record and having had their last victory all the way back in Week 2.

With four games ahead, an 8-4 record could theoretically be possible for the Tigers, but it is unlikely, given the close of the season against Alabama. A 7-5 record looks more likely, with victories over Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and New Mexico State. That would be enough to secure bowl eligibility.