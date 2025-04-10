Auburn freshman QB lavishes praise on Jackson Arnold: "I feel like he’s another coach on the field"

Jackson Arnold is already making an impression on the Auburn Tigers. The quarterback, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, joined the Tigers after spending his first two collegiate football seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Arnold has taken freshman QB Deuce Knight under his wing. Knight turned down offers from major collegiate football programs like Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, and Notre Dame to join the Tigers for his freshman season.

Knight spoke about Arnold after a training session on Wednesday. He said, per On3:

"It has been great. Jackson, he is super smart. I feel like he’s another coach on the field for me. I call Jackson (Arnold) late at night. If we just looking over a script or something, ask him a question, he’ll have an answer for me."

The five-star recruit added,

"It’s like another coach on the field. Then, he’s just a cool guy, you know? Jackson plays around a lot, pretty similar to me.”

Knight, Arnold, and Ashton Daniels are vying for the starting quarterback spot ahead of the 2025 college football season. All three quarterbacks have strengths, and the decision will likely come down to who is the best leader among the trio.

What's next for Deuce Knight and Jackson Arnold?

Deuce Knight is a true freshman who signed with the Tigers on December 4, 2024. Knight was a highly sought-after prospect in high school, and he'll be joining a talented but underachieving Auburn team.

It's likely that Daniels will be a backup behind Jackson Arnold for the 2025 college football season. He could learn a lot from watching the more experienced Arnold do his thing and then potentially take over the starting job once Arnold declares for the NFL draft.

After a mixed spell with the Oklahoma Sooners, Jackson Arnold joins the Auburn Tigers. Arnold started last season as the Sooners' undisputed QB1 but was benched after a tough loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The former five-star prospect earned his starting job back after four weeks but couldn't return to his pre-benching form. Arnold ended the season with a stat line of 1,421 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. He'll hope for more stability in Auburn as he competes for the starting job.

