Auburn HC Hugh Freeze’s granddaughter gets ready to attend her first gameday against Georgia

Hugh Freeze's Auburn is set to face the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 5 of college football. They are 14.5 underdogs while playing against the top-ranked team in the nation, in an encounter they can hardly expect to win.

Freeze is in his first year as the head coach of the Tigers. He moved from Liberty to the Alabama school at the end of last year's season, which gave him the opportunity to take the reins of one of the most storied programs in the nation.

Coach Freeze counts on the support of his family on his Auburn gig, with his daughter Ragan Freeze Reynolds consistently posting Tigers content. Very special support for the coach this year comes from his granddaughter, Hudson Blair Reynolds. On July 7, her parents posted a picture of the little girl alongside an Auburn football helmet.

She was named Hudson for her grandfather, with Hudson meaning "descending from Hugh" and Blair meaning "Dweller of the plains", for the plains surrounding the University of Auburn. Surely a very touching tribute that got to the heart of Hugh Freeze. Earlier today (Sat., Sept. 30), on her Instagram Stories, her mother shared a picture of her baby, who was ready for game day and wearing Auburn colors.

Hugh Freeze has three daughters. His other daughters are Jordan Freeze and Madison Freeze.

Hugh Freeze's career before Auburn

Hugh Freeze's coaching career started in 1992 as a high school coordinator at Briancrest HS. In 1995, he was promoted to their head coach position and spent almost a decade at the position. He was there until 2004.

His first college football job was as the tight ends coach for the Ole Miss Rebels from 2006-2007. From there, he became the Lambuth head coach for two years between 2008 and 2009.

In the 2010 season, he was Arkansas State's offensive coordinator and was their head coach for the 2011 season. From there, he took his first big job at the SEC with Ole Miss, where he was the head coach from 2012 until 2016. At Ole Miss, he achieved three bowl victories. He was in the midst of some important recruitment violations with the Rebels that forced him to leave the school. Ole Miss was heavily penalized, with a two-year post-season ban and all of Freeze's seasons but 2015 getting eliminated from the official record.

From there, he joined the Liberty Flames, a team he took to their first AP Poll ranking in history and their first bowl game in program history. He had three bowl victories with them.