"Auburn is poverty" - CFB fans brutally troll Hugh Freeze after losing 5-star OT Immanuel Iheanacho to Dan Lanning's Oregon

Fans have taken digs at Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze after he lost the commitment of Immanuel Iheanacho. On Thursday, On3 and Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported that the offensive tackle has decided to play for the Oregon Ducks next year via X (formerly Twitter).

"BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ OT Immanuel Iheanacho has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @rivals The 6'7 365 OT chose the Ducks over LSU, Penn State & Auburn," Fawcett tweeted.

Iheanacho also expressed his gratitude for committing to the Ducks in a statement to Fawcett.

"All glory to the most high, Duck Nation I'm ready to get to work! #CallGod," Iheanacho said to Fawcett.

Fans have reacted to the tweet by mocking Auburn for failing to recruit the offensive tackle.

"Auburn is poverty (three Rolling on the Floor Laughing & Index Pointing at the Viewer emojis)," a fan wrote.

"Auburn stuffed twice in one day.. Yes they will be stuffed later today for a 4 star OL.," a fan replied.

"Auburn WHIFF (Rolling on the Floor Laughing, four Face with Tears of Joy & Rolling on the Floor Laughing emojis)," a third fan posted.

Other fans took more direct jabs at Freeze for not recruiting Iheanacho.

"Another day another Hugh locker," a fan commented.

"Hugh will see this in a few hours he just teed off at 11am," a fan posted with an image of the coach playing golf while Auburn University is on fire.

"Auburn coaching staff about to have to line up and play ball as well, a sixth fan wrote.

Iheanacho is set to complete his senior year playing for the Georgetown Preparatory Little Hoyas (North Bethesda, Maryland). 247Sports ranks the offensive tackle as a five-star prospect ahead of his transition to college football.

Hugh Freeze struggles in recruitment for the 2026 season

The Auburn Tigers are facing rough times recruiting prospects for the upcoming season. 247Sports reports that coach Hugh Freeze has secured commitments from six players so far and has ranked them last in their team rankings for recruitment in the Southeastern Conference.

A notable player who has agreed to play for Auburn is Hezekiah Harris. The edge rusher committed to the team on July 27, 2024. He is set to play his senior year for the Anniston High School Bulldogs (Anniston, Alabama).

Although he is expected to compete for Auburn, Harris is still meeting with other teams. He recently visited the Tennessee Volunteers on June 20 as he considers his options.

Freeze's failure to recruit Iheanacho is another significant blow for Auburn in acquiring incoming freshmen for next year. Tigers fans are hopeful for more prospects to come, especially those who can improve their odds of competing against the best teams in the nation right away.

