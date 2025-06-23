Auburn predicted to sway Alabama's 4-star target in bold 2026 class recruiting move for Hugh Freeze: Insider

Auburn is set to make another big addition to its class of 2026 with the latest reports on Jaquez Wilkes. The four-star defensive lineman out of Wadley High School (Alabama) has been on the radar of both the Tigers and Alabama over the months, and he's now expected to stay in-state.

Ad

According to expert prediction from On3’s Jeffrey Lee, Wilkes is set to land with the Tigers in the next couple of months. The Tigers are set to add another blue-chip talent to their class of 2026, beating off competition from the Crimson Tide and a host of other reputable programs.

Wilkes visited both Auburn and Alabama in April, rounding up his visit to six schools with both. He was in Auburn on April 5 before heading to Tuscaloosa on April 12. Before that, he made trips to Miami (March 22), Florida State (March 29), Texas A&M (April 1) and Georgia (April 3).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Tigers are now set to beat out the competition from all of those schools for the four-star defensive lineman. Wilkes also commanded a strong interest from a host of other schools, with coaches from LSU, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt paying a visit to his school in January.

Wilkes is the No. 80 prospect in the class of 2026, according to the On3 industry ranking. He's the No. 11 prospect in his position and the No. 6 from the state of Alabama.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What Jaquez Wilkes brings to the Auburn class of 2026

Should Jaquez Wilkes give his word to Auburn anytime soon, he will become the seventh prospect to commit to the program in the class. He will also become the fourth blue-chip talent for the Tigers in the cycle and the second player from the state of Alabama.

Hugh Freeze and his staff haven't gotten off to a great start in the class of 2026. They are currently ranked 47th according to the On3 industry ranking, but they will be looking to end the cycle as high as they did in the last, where they ranked eighth.

Ad

The addition of talents like Wilkes will elevate the program in the rankings. Aside from his exploits on the defense, Wilkes also plays on the offense as a running back for Waddle High. He finished last season with 2,582 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns as his school went undefeated to claim the Alabama 1A title.

Here's a look at the list of players who have committed to Auburn in the class of 2026:

Hezekiah Harris, EDGE, Alabama

Ad

Devin Carter, WR, Georgia

Denarius Gray, WR, Florida

Parker Pritchett, IOL, Georgia

Wayne Henry, S, Maryland

Eric Perry, RB, Mississippi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.