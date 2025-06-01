Auburn QB Deuce Knight sends 5-word recruiting pitch to 4-star prospect Landon Duckworth in joining Tigers

Auburn’s quarterback room could soon feature a duo of dual-threat talent. After flipping 2025 four-star quarterback Deuce Knight from Notre Dame in October, the Tigers are after Landon Duckworth in the Class of 2026.

Duckworth, a four-star prospect from Jackson (Alabama) High School, narrowed his list of top schools to five. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett on May 8, the finalists are Auburn, North Carolina, Florida State, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

While Duckworth is the Tigers' top priority in its 2026 class, Knight is doing his part to help. On Saturday, Duckworth shared a photo with Knight holding a big Auburn logo, standing next to each other. Knight reposted the image on his Instagram story with a five-word pitch.

“Let’s do it lil brudda,” Knight wrote.

Image credit: IG/@deuceknight

Duckworth visited the Tigers in May and will still visit several schools. He'll finish his recruiting tour at Ole Miss on June 20. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete is the No. 55 prospect and the No. 6 quarterback in his class, according to 247Sports.

Last season, he threw for 3,439 yards and 39 touchdowns and also ran for 648 yards and 12 more scores. He helped his team to a 14-1 record and an Alabama 4A state title.

Auburn coaches on Deuce Knight

Deuce Knight, a tall and athletic quarterback at 6-foot-4.5 and over 200 pounds, is already in the good graces of his coaches. He enrolled at Auburn from George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi.

Last season, he transferred to Lipscomb Academy in Nashville before returning to George County midway through the year. He totaled 2,047 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, along with 494 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

This spring, Knight shared playing time with transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold. Tigers coaches are excited about what Knight will bring to the table.

“He’s smart, he prepares, he’s really gifted physically," Auburn quarterbacks coach Kent Austin said in March, via AL.com. "He can make some throws that a lot of other guys can’t make, even at his age right now. Really, really pleased with the room.”

During the team’s A-Day spring game, Knight made a few mistakes, throwing some late passes that were picked off. Tigers coach Hugh Freeze mentioned that those turnovers were unusual for Knight.

“He hasn’t done that all spring," Freeze said. "He hasn’t thrown the ball late. He has great instinct when the pocket is collapsing, to keep his eyes down field to extend plays and then either throw it away or run. And he’s done it well, all spring.”

Auburn will open its season on Aug. 30 against Baylor on the road.

