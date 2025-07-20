Auburn's Deuce Knight sends 4-word message to Landon Duckworth as 4-star QB snubs Hugh Freeze's Tigers for Shane Beamer's South Carolina

Auburn freshman quarterback Deuce Knight reacted to four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth’s college commitment decision. Duckworth pledged to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, choosing Shane Beamer’s program over Southeastern Conference rivals Auburn and Ole Miss.

Ad

Knight reshared the news and posted his four-word message for Duckworth on his Instagram story.

“Be great my brudda,” Knight wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deuce Knight's Instagram story (image credit: instagram/deuceknight)

Duckworth’s commitment to the Gamecocks was a full-circle moment for him and the program. He initially committed to the program in August 2023 ahead of his sophomore season but reopened his recruitment in June 2024. Duckworth decided to check out other options, particularly in the SEC.

Ad

Trending

However, he affirmed on Saturday that his feelings towards South Carolina did not change at any time.

“I always loved South Carolina," Duckworth said, via Rivals. "Coach Beamer was always the same. We have been close for a long time. That is what kept South Carolina high on my list. They had a change of offensive coordinator, so I had to get to know Coach Shula better, but South Carolina was always up there.”

Ad

The four-star quarterback from Jackson, Alabama, considered the Rebels after reopening his recruitment. The Tigers also got close, hosting him on an official visit.

However, it was not about geographical proximity for the prospect, but where he felt most at home.

“It really feels like home there for me," Duckworth said. "It is about the people who make me comfortable at South Carolina. Coach Loggains left for Appalachian State, but Coach Shula got on me right away, and we get along well.”

Ad

Where South Carolina’s 2026 class sits with Landon Duckworth’s commitment

Landon Duckworth became the 13th prospect to commit to South Carolina's 2026 recruiting class. Before his pledge on Saturday, it was No. 21 nationally, according to Rivals.

Following his commitment, the Gamecocks' 2026 class has moved up four spots. It is also No. 8 in the SEC. Only one program in the top 40 has less than 14 commitments.

69% of the Shane Beamer's 2026 recruits are blue chips, and 46% of the prospects are from the state of South Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More