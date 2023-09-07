Auburn vs. California Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Auburn Tigers will visit the California Golden Bears on Saturday, September 9th. The Tigers are 1-0 after a 59-14 beatdown of the Massachusetts Minutemen, while the Golden Bears are 1-0 after a 58-21 win over the North Texas Mean Green.

Auburn vs. California match details

Fixture: Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears

Date and Time: Saturday, September 9th, 10:30 P.M. EST

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California

Auburn vs. California betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Auburn Tigers -5.0(-110) Over 56.5(-110) -245 California Golden Bears +5.0(-110) Under 56.5(-110) +200

Auburn vs. California key stats

The Auburn Tigers scored 59.0 points in their first game, which ranks seventh out of 133 teams in the nation. Furthermore, they ranked 82nd in passing offense and 10th in rushing offense.

The Tigers allowed 14.0 points, which ranked 42nd in the nation. Their passing defense was ranked 44th while their rushing defense was 83rd.

Auburn is led by coach Hugh Freeze, who is in his first year leading the program. Freeze spent the previous four seasons coaching the Liberty Flames, whom he led to a 34-15 record.

That was preceded by a five-year stint leading the Ole Miss Rebels, who were 39-25. 27 of those wins, however, were stripped following recruiting and academic violations that led to his resignment.

His first gig came leading the Arkansas State Red Wolves, who were 10-3 in his lone season leading the program.

The California Golden Bears will also play in their second game this weekend. California scored 58.0 points in their first game, which ranks eighth out of 133 teams in the nation.

They ranked 28th in passing offense and fourth in rushing offense. The Golden Bears allowed 21.0 points, which ranked 72nd in the nation. Their passing defense ranked 56th while their rushing defense was 12th.

California is led by Justin Wilcox, who is in his seventh season leading the program. Wilcox is in his first head coaching gig as he previously served as a defensive coordinator at multiple stops. He has led the Golden Bears to a 31-36 record.

Auburn vs. California betting prediction

While the Auburn Tigers and California Golden Bears both picked up blowout victories in their respective season openers, neither team played a formidable opponent.

The Tigers have struggled in recent seasons, however, they have fared well outside of a brutal SEC schedule. Furthermore, the hiring of Hugh Freeze, who has had success as an SEC head coach, is expected to improve the program. Look for Auburn to win by more than five points.

Pick: Auburn Tigers -5.0 (-110)