"Aura": CFB world reacts to Coach Prime's snaps from East-West Shrine Bowl practice

Coach Prime made an appearance at the East-West Shrine Bowl practice on Monday. His son, Shedeur Sanders, attended the first day of the practice.

The presence of Deion Sanders at the practice session was already captivating. He appeared in spray-painted jeans and a black hoodie featuring Shedeur's trademark logo.

The look Coach Prime had at the Shrine Bowl on Monday has generated a lot of reactions from fans.

"Aura," a fan wrote.

Other reactions to the coach's appearance at the Shrine Bowl:

"Now, let’s not say he’s trying to be like the young guys. Prime been swaggy since his early years," a fan wrote.

"He just finished re-painting his garage and forgot to change his pants too," another fan wrote.

"Bucky or Shedeur picked tht outfit lmaoo," a fan commented.

Shedeur Sanders addresses criticism stemming from Coach Prime's involvement in his draft process

Deion Sanders has been heavily involved in managing key aspects of the Shedeur Sanders' draft process, a level of oversight that has reportedly frustrated some NFL teams. However, despite the criticism, Shedeur believes his father is doing the right thing regarding his future.

“I didn’t know your parents being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem,” Sanders told reporters on Saturday. “I think as parents, each and everyone would want the best for their kids. The fact that he has the opportunity to do that for me and he has the best quarterback in the country, he’s supposed to do that.”

With the quarterback projected as a top pick in the upcoming draft, the Colorado coach is reportedly intent on steering him away from certain NFL teams.

The situation could mirror the 2004 NFL draft controversy involving Eli Manning, who refused to sign with the San Diego Chargers despite being selected as the No. 1 overall pick.

