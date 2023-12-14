Cam Newton is arguably the best quarterback out of the Auburn football program. He has faced rivals Alabama and won, a feat that any Tigers team seldom gets. But even according to him, Nick Saban's team is the bigger one between the two state rivals.

In a podcast appearance, the topic of Newton's iconic comeback against Bama came up. "Superman" took the opportunity to compare the Tigers and the Tide. But his take might not go down well with the Auburn fanbase, for whom he holds a legendary status.

Appearing on "Pardon My Take," Cam Newton had this to say on the comparison between his alma mater, the Auburn Tigers, and Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide.

“Yeah, we won, but everybody knows Auburn is like the little brother to Alabama,” Newton said.

Timestamp: [02:13:49]

Cam Newton led the Tigers to an iconic comeback victory in the Iron Bowl in 2010. He brought the then No. 2 Auburn from 24 points behind to win 28-27 against No. 9 Alabama and stay undefeated that regular season. The victory is still etched in the memories of the football fans. But the general rivalry between the two teams has generally been lopsided toward Tuscaloosa.

A look at Alabama vs. Auburn rivalry since the iconic Cam Newton comeback

Cam Newton created history on Nov. 26, 2010, when he brought Auburn back from a 24-point deficit to win against Nick Saban's Tide. But since then, the Tigers haven't been able to roar at the Iron Bowl stage.

The two teams have met 13 times since that iconic day, and the Tide have emerged victorious 10 times while the Tigers have registered just three wins. Those victories came in 2013, 2017 and 2019.

Before the Nick Saban era, the rivalry used to have a bit more equity. The record before Saban registered his first Iron Bowl win stood at 38-32 in Alabama's favor. The seven-time national championship-winning coach has coached in 17 Iron Bowl games, winning 12 of them.

