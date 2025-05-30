Austin Mack Heisman Predictions: Exploring Alabama QB’s chances for CFB’s most prestigious individual award 

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Austin Mack enters the 2025 season with a vastly different team following the departure of Jalen Milroe to the NFL.

Ad

With Milroe out, Mack has the opportunity to lead one of the biggest programs in all of college football.

A strong season could put Mack in contention for the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the top player in college football. But is he already in the conversation before the season begins?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Austin Mack 2025 Heisman Odds: Where He Stands Now

As of writing (May 30), Austin Mack is very much an outsider for the Heisman Trophy according to the bookmakers. Bet MGM gives odds of +10000 to win the award. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is still the favorite to win.

Ad

Trending

Mack is not the highest-ranked player from Alabama in the odds. This distinction belongs to wide receiver Ryan Williams, who impressed with a strong freshman season and is expected to improve further. Bookmakers list him at +3500 to win, making him the second-highest-ranked wide receiver, behind College Football 26 cover star Jeremiah Smith.

To make things even harder for him, Mack is not even the highest-ranked quarterback from Alabama, with Ty Simpson listed at +6600 odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Ad

Alabama's Heisman History: Can Austin Mack Join the List?

Alabama Crimson Tide players have won the Heisman Trophy four times, all since 2009. The first came in 2009, when running back Mark Ingram won the award, though he wasn't a consensus pick, receiving less than half of the vote.

The second Heisman winner from Alabama came in 2015, with another running back, Derrick Henry, who later built a successful NFL career.

Ad

A few years later, Alabama secured two consecutive Heisman Trophies. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won in 2020, followed by Bryce Young (currently the only Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman) a year later.

Austin Mack's top competitors for the 2025 Heisman Trophy

In terms of the overall chances to win the Heisman Trophy, unless a massive improvement is seen, Austin Mack has a slim chance to win the Heisman Trophy.

Arch Manning leads the race for the award, closely followed by LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Penn State's Drew Allar and Clemson's Cade Klubnik.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!