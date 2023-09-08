Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Austin Peay Governors will visit the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Governors, who are an FCS team, are 0-1 after falling to the Southern Illinois Salukis 49-23 in their season opener, while the Volunteers are 1-0 after a 49-13 beatdown of the Virginia Cavaliers.

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee game details

Game: Austin Peay Governors at Tennessee Volunteers

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m. EST

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Mone7y Line Austin Peay Governors +36.5(-110) Over 57.5(-110) +2400 Tennessee Volunteers -36.5(-110) Under 57.5(-110) -10000

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee key stats

The Austin Peay Governors play in the FCS, the lower division. They will face a much tougher test in Week 2 as they face the No. 9-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The Governors are led by Scotty Walden, who is 25-18 in four years at Austin Peay. He previously spent part of one season as the interim coach of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and one season leading the Division III East Texas Baptist Tigers. The Golden Eagles were 1-3 under Walden, while the Tigers were 7-3.

The Tennessee Volunteers scored 49 points in their first game, which ranks 17th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank tied for 77th in passing offense and 11th in rushing offense. The Volunteers allowed 13 points, which ranks 40th. Their passing defense ranks 13th while their rushing defense ranks 45th.

Tennessee is led by Josh Heupel, who is in his third season, with a 19-8 record with the Volunteers. He spent the previous three seasons leading the UCF Knights. The Knights were 28-8 with Heupel as their coach.

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee betting prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers finished the 2022 season ranked sixth in the nation after a dominant season from Hendon Hooker, who finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. After Hooker left for the NFL, the Volunteers entered the season with a question mark under center.

While Joe Milton has had some previous success in brief stints, he has never been a full-time starter in five seasons at the collegiate level. He responded well in the season opener as he recorded four total touchdowns. Look for Milton to continue to play well against a nonmajor opponent as they beat the Austin Peay Governors by at least 37 points.

Pick: Tennessee Volunteers -36.5 (-110)