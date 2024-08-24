“Averaging negative air yards” — Fans give their verdict on new Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei

The Florida State Seminoles are facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland. This is the first game of the new college football season, and it's also the first game for new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei did not have the best first half and struggled in many passing plays. This led to CBS Sports Journalist Tom Fornelli posting this on social media:

"DJU might finish the year averaging negative air yards per attempt."

Here is how other college football fans responded to the first half for the Seminoles' new quarterback.

Some fans believe that Uiagalelei is a bad quarterback:

"He stinks!!!!!" wrote this fan.

"He’s not good. There’s a reason he’s been on 3 different teams," wrote another fan.

"Watched him at Oregon St all last year. Game manager QB. Not someone who's gonna win you many games," wrote a third fan.

Other fans think he is only one bad part of a bad (and somewhat overrated) Florida State team.

"Minimal talent on this team," wrote this fan.

"It's why this team is highly overrated, defense csnt (can't) tackle either," wrote another fan.

Some Clemson Tigers fans are reminiscing over the time Uiagalelei was their quarterback.

"Clemson fans understand," wrote one fan.

"As a Clemson fan I am having war flashbacks," wrote another fan.

However, Uiagalelei did have a few long throws with varying success.

"But he can throw it 80 yards in the air bruh," wrote this fan.

"Then he immediately threw deep and it landed about 15 yards from his receiver," wrote another fan.

How did DJ Uiagalelei fare in his first Florida State game?

DJ Uiagalelei played his first game with the Florida State Seminoles. After he struggled in the first half, he did not seem to improve in the second half.

Uiagalelei threw for 193 yards and did not score any touchdowns, and he averaged seven yards on each attempt.

The whole Seminoles offense struggled against the Yellow Jackets. Their rushing game also struggled, but they scored two touchdowns from the 31 attempts they had. However, they only made 98 yards on the ground.

The offensive struggles let the team down, and this would affect the results. Going into it, many fans predicted a clear Florida State victory. It turned out to be a lot closer and went down to the final kick of the game.

Yellow Jackets kicker Aidan Birr made a 44-yard field goal to give Georgia Tech a shock 24-21 victory.

Uagalelei and the Seminoles will need to improve, especially if they are to repeat as conference championships.

