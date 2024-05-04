"Avery Gach gonna bring some nastiness up front": CFB insider drops first impression of Sherrone Moore's Michigan recruiting 4-star offensive tackle

On Friday, Avery Gach, a four-star rated recruit, announced that he would be playing for the Michigan Wolverines next season.

Gach is an offensive lineman from the state of Michigan and has been ranked the second-best for the position at the high school level.

On Gach's declaration to the Wolverines, college football insider Sam Webb said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He (Avery Gach) is gonna bring some nastiness upfront and that smash attitude that Sherrone Moore likes for his line unit to embody, Avery Gach embodies that."

Expand Tweet

In Gach, new Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore will get a player who can play any position on the team's offensive line.

The recruitment of Gach to the Wolverines was initially started by Moore when he was Michigan's offensive coordinator under former head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Gach has become the fifth player to declare for the Wolverines and the first player on the offensive line to do so.

Upon declaring for Michigan, Gach said that the Wolverines' national championship win, and the ability to win one himself, was a potential reason for his decision:

I felt like no other school has shown me this level of respect, ... You know, just grateful for me coming up on visits and it’s just a great atmosphere to be in ... You know, (winning a national title) just put in perspective how reasonable it is to win a national championship at the University of Michigan."

"I was talking to a bunch of the coaches up there and I just told them I’m going to do it again."

The Michigan offensive line

Last season, the Wolverines offense line was one of their many successful parts that came together to help the team win a national championship.

The strong offensive line was utilized extremely well, with blocking and defensive linemen for getting to quarterback JJ McCarthy and providing openings for star running back Blake Corum.

However, as with McCarthy and Corum, much of the Wolverines' offensive line from last season has left the program and entered the NFL. Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan and LaDarius Henderson were drafted into the NFL last week. This means the Wolverines will have to fill the gaps left by these players in the years to come.

For this, recruitment is key, and the Wolverines have been able to get a good player in Avery Gach. His abilities have already been seen in high school. And with the right coaching staff around him, Gach can develop into a strong member of the offensive line, who can play in any position.

Do you think the Wolverines' offensive line will be as strong in 2024 as in 2023?