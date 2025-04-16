Avery Johnson transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Kansas State quarterback ft. Tennessee

Avery Johnson had a brilliant outing with Kansas State in his first season as a starter in 2024. The quarterback threw for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the best in the Big 12.

His performance last season has made him a coveted prospect for other college football programs. Despite not entering the transfer portal at any time, Johnson was linked away from Kansas State in the winter, and he's now also generating some speculation in the spring.

Should Avery Johnson opt to enter the transfer portal, he will undoubtedly be a coveted prospect among teams seeking a new quarterback. Here's a look at three potential landing spots should Johnson make his way to the portal.

Three landing spots for Avery Johnson in the spring transfer portal window

#1 Tennessee

Tennessee is obviously in search of a new quarterback following the departure of Nico Iamaleava. The Vols moved on from the quarterback last weekend after he attempted to renegotiate his NIL contract with the university at the tail end of the spring camp.

A host of names have been linked to Tennessee in the last couple of days, and Avery Johnson appears to be one of the strongest. Johnson comes as a great option for the Volunteers in their search for a new quarterback, and it will be a big positive if they can secure him.

#2 North Carolina

North Carolina is yet to reach certainty at the quarterback position ahead of Bill Belichick’s first season at the program. The Tar Heels boast names like Max Johnson, Ryan Browne and Bryce Baker. However, none of them has been able to convince the coach at the spring camp.

Reports suggest UNC is out to get a new quarterback in the spring transfer portal window. The Tar Heels have been linked to a couple of names so far, including Nico Iamaleava. However, should Avery Johnson hit the transfer portal, he is undoubtedly a good option for the team.

#3 Texas Tech

Texas Tech has a top-20 passer in Behren Morton during the 2024 college football season. However, Morton is currently nursing an injury that kept him out of the entire spring camp. The quarterback had surgery in December and has been working his way to full fitness since then.

The speculations out there are suggesting that the Red Raiders are out to get a new quarterback in the spring transfer portal window as uncertainty clouds Morton’s fitness. Without a doubt, Avery Johnson is a quarterback who can elevate the program to the next level in the Big 12.

