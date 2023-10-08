Aw yay, my dad wore my gift" - Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders goes ecstatic after Coach Prime wears diamond studded whistle post-victory

Deion Sanders is a man of his word. The Colorado Buffaloes finally registered a victory after two back-to-back losses and revived their season. And Coach Prime remembered to fulfill a promise he made last week.

Sanders daughter, Deiondra Sanders, shared an update with the fans on social media. She is ecstatic to see her dad wearing a diamond-studded whistle after the win against Arizona State. And so are the fans who waited for the moment.

The Buffaloes scraped past the Sun Devils in their Week 6 clash and it gave Deion Sanders a chance to fulfill a promise he made after his Week 5 loss.

Deiondra Sanders shows excitement after dad Deion Sanders wears her gift

Deiondra Sanders shared a photograph of the Colorado Buffaloes head coach wearing the diamond-studded whistle after overcoming the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday. It has certainly made her the happiest daughter for a moment.

"Aww Yaaay! My daddy wore my gift," Deiondra wrote in the story along with bthe snap.

Deiondra had gifted Coach Prime the shiny diamond whistle last week after the Buffaloes fell to the USC Trojans at Folsom Field.

Prime, at that time, had said that he would wear it after winning a game with the team. And now, he has fulfilled that promise. The Buffaloes had to fight hard for the victory but in the end, they all counted one.

Colorado is back on track with Arizona State win

The Buffaloes went into week 6 on the back of two heartbreaking losses in weeks 4 and 5. The team first faced humiliation at the hands of the Oregon Ducks, their first defeat of the season.

They then fell to the USC Trojans in what was almost an epic comeback on their part. So pressure was building on the team to get back to winning ways.

Colorado did exactly that against the Sun Devils on Saturday. They had to fight off their opponents in an intense battle but in the end, they got the job done. Alejandro Mata's last-minute field goal gave the Buffaloes a 27-24 win.

The Buffaloes now have four wins under their belt under Deion Sanders. They next take on the struggling Stanford Cardinals in another game where they are favorites to win. Thus, the diamond whistle might just become a regular accessory in Coach Prime's gameday outfit.