"Awful decision" - CFB fans react as 4-star DL Noah Clark commits to Shane Beamer's South Carolina

South Carolina earned the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Noah Clark on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound athlete from C.E. Jordan High School in Durham, North Carolina, chose the Gamecocks over NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
College football fans had plenty to say about Clark’s commitment on X.
“Awful decision,” a fan said.
“We are so back,” a fan wrote.
“Now that’s an SEC sized DT,” another fan said.
Clark, ranked No. 34 among defensive linemen and the No. 13 player in North Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite, becomes the 10th commitment for the Gamecocks in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He is also the third North Carolina native to pledge to Shane Beamer’s program, joining twin brothers Aidan and Andrew Harris, who committed on June 7.
Meanwhile, fans kept flooding the comment section with their opinions on Clark's pledge.
“Gamecock Nation just leveled up the trenches 🐔 🔥,” another fan commented.
“WELCOME HOME YOUNG MAN,” a fan wrote.
“Finally a bang,” another said.
The Gamecocks coaching staff, in particular defensive line coach Travian Robertson, was largely responsible for Noah Clark’s recruitment. NC State, located 20 miles from Clark’s high school, was also a strong contender throughout the process, but South Carolina is the one that came out on top.
South Carolina gets a boost after Noah Clark’s announcement
Before Noah Clark’s announcement, South Carolina was ranked No. 21 nationally in the On3 recruiting rankings. After adding the lineman, the Gamecocks jumped to No. 18.
The program has the fewest commitment (10) among the top 50 teams and is ranked No. 9 in the country. Within the Southeastern conference, South Carolina sits ninth overall but has a better average player rating than Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Ole Miss, all schools ranked ahead of it in total commitments.
The program missed out on two other four-star recruits, defensive lineman Pierre Dean, who committed to Georgia and offensive lineman Desmond Green, who committed to Florida.
But the Gamecocks are still in the running for another top player in four-star cornerback Samari Matthews, who will make his college choice on July 11. He’s deciding between South Carolina, Florida State, Texas and Miami.
