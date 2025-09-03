"Babe go back to sleep": TCU trolls Bill Belichick after 6X SB winning coach tastes defeat in college football debut

  • home icon
By Maliha
Modified Sep 03, 2025 05:40 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at North Carolina - Source: Imagn

Bill Belichick made the jump to college football seeking a fresh start as a head coach, but his North Carolina debut didn’t go as planned. The six-time Super Bowl champion saw his Tar Heels routed 48-14 by TCU on Monday.

Fans packed Franklin Street in Chapel Hill hours before kickoff because of the excitement for the beginning of the Belichick era. But inside a sold-out stadium, the terrible performance of UNV left the home crowd disappointed and frustrated.

To make matters worse, Belichick became the target of back-to-back digs from TCU’s social media team after the loss.

Before the game, Deadspin built anticipation with an X post declaring:

“Babe wake up, Bill Belichick coaches college football today."
Following UNC's 34-point loss, TCU’s social media team fired back with a cheeky response:

"Babe go back to sleep."
However, Belichick’s legacy shouldn’t be overlooked. He ranks second all-time in NFL wins with 333 (behind only Don Shula), has three AP "NFL Coach of the Year" awards and is renowned for shaping players such as legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

CFB analyst weighs in on Bill Belichick’s UNC future

Bill Belichick completely reshaped North Carolina’s roster in one offseason, bringing in 70 new players. Early returns looked promising on Monday, as the Tar Heels struck first with a 7-0 lead over TCU.

However, momentum quickly shifted, as TCU seized control late in the second quarter and never let UNC back into the game.

On Pate’s College Football Show, analyst Josh Pate shared his outlook on Belichick’s experiment in Chapel Hill.

“I don’t think it’s going to work out for Belichick at North Carolina,” Pate said (via On3). “Last night is not proof of that. Because if I did think it was going to work out for him, Year 1 wasn’t going to be when it works out.”
However, Belichick didn’t sound to be deterred by the debut blow.

"We'll use the time best we can," Belichick said postgame(via Tar Heels Wire). "Like I said, correct the mistakes from tonight and move on, and then get ready for Charlotte.
"So we’ve got a couple extra days here, and they came off disappointing game themselves, so we’re both a little bit in the same boat here. But, yeah, we got a lot of work to do.”

The Tar Heels will face Charlotte on Saturday.

