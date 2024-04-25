“Baby bro!” “lets goo” - Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban hypes up Alabama star Terrion Arnold ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Terrion Arnold went live on Instagram just ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, scheduled for Thursday night. The former Alabama defensive back appeared in a hoodie and black sunglasses. It drew a reaction from Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, who used the opportunity to hype up Arnold.

Arnold played an important role in Coach Saban's defense in Tuscaloosa, which reached the playoffs in 2023. He also considered Nick Saban's wife, Terry, his mom. So it is natural for Kristen to feel excited about the prospect of the DB getting selected in the draft.

“Let's Go,” she wrote in the comments.

“Baby bro!” she sent another message.

Arnold and Kristen met up at the A-Day festivities when the DB gave a strong message to Kalen DeBoer's squad. Calling the A-Day an opportunity to present oneself on the field, he asked the players to go out and execute their plans. He also advised them to love their teammates.

“Don't ever take this for granted. Like, I wish I could be here right now,” he added. “Y'all got to go out there and put on the show, man. Real talk, man. Love y'all boys, man,” the cornerback told the locker room.

The draft is just a few hours away and many details have emerged about the wardrobe of the players. Arnold had spilled the beans about his suit in a recent interview.

Terrion Arnold and a salmon suit for the 2024 NFL Draft

In a recent appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show, Terrion Arnold opened up about the wardrobe he has planned for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Finebaum wanted to know if the cornerback was going with a suit or a ‘LANK’ t-shirt. The former Alabama man confirmed it was going to be a suit but with the branding inside.

"My suit is salmon. That sounds very Nick Saban A-Day scrimmage like doesn’t it? I’m looking forward to next Thursday night. I think it’s seeing what you look like because in all the years of following the draft, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a salmon suit,” he said.

‘LANK’ stands for ‘Let All Naysayers Know’ and is a brand created by Arnold and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe. Many Crimson Tide players have worn it at different stages but this is the first time that it will be seen in the draft.