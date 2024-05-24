Madden Sam Miguel, aka Baby Gronk, posted on Instagram that he would be playing for the Colorado Buffaloes. He claimed that he decided to go to Boulder for his college career after a ‘long conversation’ with head coach Deion Sanders. His Instagram post was accompanied by an illustration of the 11-year-old with snaps of Coach Prime and QB Shedeur Sanders.

Baby Gronk rose to prominence a few years ago on social media as a football prodigy. His dad, Jake San Miguel, claims to have planned his son’s life even before his birth. Since rising to fame on the internet, the boy has committed to several universities over the years.

“After a long conversation with Coach Prime, I will play for the University of Colorado,” the caption of Baby Gronk’s Instagram post read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A couple of weeks ago, a similar social media post from the account claimed that the 11-year-old would be playing for the Michigan Wolverines. Just a few days before that, the Ohio State Buckeyes were said to be the internet sensation’s destination to play college football.

It remains to be seen which program he will ultimately commit to, still more than half a decade of wait to go for it. He had even announced his retirement at one point, so it is always a case of expecting the unexpected with the social media influencer.

Baby Gronk’s athletic show at YCA

Baby Gronk showcased his athletic talent at a Youth Community Athletics game recently. He went through agility drills, showcased his arm talent with some throws, demonstrated his speed with runs and even caught throws. His raw talent was evident in the video shared on Instagram.

Madden also took the time out of practice to interact with his little fans and even got some photos clicked with them. The video went viral on social media and got many reactions from the fans. While some offered hilarious takes on the social media star’s life, others encouraged him to keep grinding and pursue his dreams.